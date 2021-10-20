comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition launched: When is the India launch?
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition launched: When is the India launch?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition launched globally. Here's everything you need to know about the new custom design devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition

Samsung just launched the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition along with the Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition. The new Bespoke Editions come with the exact specifications as the vanilla variants of the device, with just the added ability to customise how the device looks. To recall, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 along with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 launched globally back in August. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event Part 2 to begin at 7.30 pm IST today: What to expect, how to watch

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Watch 4 Bespoke Edition: Availability

Both the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition and the Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition will be made available via the Bespoke Studio exclusively on Samsung’s official website. Both the devices will be made available in Korea, the US, the UK, Germany, France, Canada and Australia starting today. The company has revealed that it will be expanding its availability to other countries soon. Also Read - Top 5 phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC: Asus ROG Phone 5, iQOO 7, OnePlus 9RT, more

The devices will be tailor-made as per order and will come in a special edition packaging with a Bespoke Edition wallpaper and Cover Screen that matches the device’s colours. Also Read - Phones launching next week: Pixel 6 series, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Motorola Edge S, more

The Bespoke Edition devices will come with a year of Samsung Care+ protection, which includes accidental damage, screen replacement, water damage and back cover replacement.

“Today’s customers are multi-faceted, and we believe their technology should reflect their unique lifestyles,” said Stephanie Choi, SVP & Head of Marketing of the Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition opens new experiences for customers to reflect who they are, through the technology they use the most,” she added.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition will offer 49 possible colour combinations that you can mix and match to create a unique combination by choosing phone frame options of Black or Silver, and front and back colours of Blue, Yellow, Pink, White or Black.

Bespoke Edition customers will also be allowed to change their device colour whenever they want to. To do so, they will have to register to replace the panels on the company’s official website.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition will allow users to select custom colours, sizes and strap styles. Along with the latest update, users will also get more personalisation opportunities, along with a more tailored fall detection feature and a new “knock, knock” wrist motion feature.

  Published Date: October 20, 2021 8:12 PM IST

