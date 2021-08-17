Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 offers an improved design when compared to its predecessor from last year dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2. The newest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 sports a more compact design and the outer screen gets much larger than before, which should help users in conducting day to day task easily. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 also looks much sturdier than the predecessor which should give confidence to consumers to spend such a huge amount on a foldable.

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Apple also launched its Apple iPhone 12 Mini with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Apple iPhone 12 Mini. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is 6.7-inch, whereas the screen of Apple iPhone 12 Mini is 5.4‑inch. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a screen resolution of 1,080×2,640, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 5G - Here's Latest Specifications Including Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, OS, Price in India, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Apple iPhone 12 Mini is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 84999, whereas Apple iPhone 12 Mini of 64GB is priced at 69900. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 12MP+12MP camera, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP + 12MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has 12MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is powered by 3,300mAh as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone 12 Mini of 2227 mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 runs on Android 11, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Mini runs on iOS. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is powered by 5nm octa-core SoC, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is powered by A14 Bionic chip.