The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. The newest Galaxy Flip includes a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, the cover display is of 1.9-inch size, which is larger than last year’s Flip. Some of the other key specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 include dual rear camera consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor + a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 10-megapixel selfie camera, up to 256GB of internal storage, 3,300mAh dual-cell battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone priced starting at 84999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also launched the Apple iPhone 12 Pro smartphone The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is priced starting at 119900 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch with a screen resolution of 1,080×2,640. Meanwhile the Apple iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1‑inch with a screen resolution of 1170×2532.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 5nm octa-core SoC. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro features a A14 Bionic chip

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 84999, whereas Apple iPhone 12 Pro of 128GB is priced at 119900.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 12MP+12MP camera, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Apple iPhone 12 Pro has 12MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is powered by 3,300mAh whereas, the iPhone 12 Pro is powered by 2815 mAh.