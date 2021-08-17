Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available for purchase from August 27 is some markets including the US, Europe, and South Korea. The India release date of the Flip has not been revealed yet, so let’s wait for that. The Galaxy Z Flip is currently up for pre-orders in India.

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone priced starting at 84999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also launched the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphone The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is priced starting at 129900 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Best smartphones with 6000mAh battery to buy in August 2021: Asus ROG Phone 5, Redmi 9 Power and more

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch with a screen resolution of 1,080×2,640. Meanwhile the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 6.7‑inch 1284×2778. Also Read - Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Edge 20 India prices revealed: Should Nord 2, Mi 10i, Nord CE worry?

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 5nm octa-core SoC. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max features a A14 Bionic chip Also Read - Vivo X60 5G gets a price cut in India: Check new price, offers and more

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 84999, whereas Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB is priced at 129900.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 12MP+12MP camera, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 12MP + 12MP + 12MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has 12MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is powered by 3,300mAh Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is powered by 3687 mAh battery.