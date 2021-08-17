Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is 6.7-inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is 6.9 inch. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a screen resolution of 1,080×2,640, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a screen resolution of 3088 x 1440.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 84999, whereas Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra of 12GB RAM and 512GB is priced at 104999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 12MP+12MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 108.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has 10MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is powered by 3,300mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra of 4500mah.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is powered by 5nm octa-core SoC, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is powered by Samsung Exynos 990.