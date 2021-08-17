Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is also tipped to launch today at the Samsung Unpacked event 2021. As per rumours and leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip3 is tipped to come packed with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display, a dual camera setup on the outer side of 12-megapixel resolution, a 10-megapixel image sensor for selfies, a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support out-of-the-box. It is likely to be priced between Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000 price bracket in India.

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy S21 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy S21 5G.

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is 6.7-inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is 6.20 inch. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a screen resolution of 1,080×2,640, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 84999, whereas Samsung Galaxy S21 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 69999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 12MP+12MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has 10MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has 10MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is powered by 3,300mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G of 4000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is powered by 5nm octa-core SoC, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100.