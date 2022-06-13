comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 appears in live images revealing that it's an incremental upgrade
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 appears in live images revealing that it's an incremental upgrade

Mobiles

Here's what the Galaxy Z Flip 3's successor looks like.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the quintessence of what a much-anticipated phone looks like. The device has not left the rumor mill for a long time and as we get closer to its release, we get to learn more about it. Just like that, we are done with its specs and renders, and now, a fresh piece of leak showcases the clamshell foldable phone in live images. Also Read - Microsoft is bringing Xbox games to Samsung’s smart TVs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 spotted in live images

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4’s live images have been shared by TechTalk on Twitter. The images give us a closer look at the upcoming clamshell phone from Samsung. As tipped previously, the smartphone has an unchanged punch-hole display from its predecessor, but appears to be having a slightly bigger secondary screen. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Here's what the 2023 flagship may look like

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 tipped to be launched on August 10

What’s interesting is, that the crease on the Flip 4 looks to be less noticeable. This is just as tipped by a tipster earlier. So, if not no more, at least, less noticeable fold marks than what we see on the Flip 3.

There’s the dual-camera system placed on the Black glass surface. There’s also the LED flash module beneath it. On the side, the flip phone has a power button that doubles up as a fingerprint sensor.

Overall, the phone sports the same design as the predecessor, only with a few changes to the secondary screen and the inner display crease. While that’s just what the looks of the Z Flip 4 reveal, there’s more change in the internals, when compared with the Flip 3.

Firstly, the battery will now be improved from 3,300mAh in the predecessor to 3,700 in the Flip 4. The device will also support a much faster 25W fast charging speed. Faster wireless charging may as well be possible, and that’s plausible.

Next up, the  Flip 4 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It will have a higher 512GB of max storage and up to 12GB of RAM.

The smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be another display sized at 2.1-inch on the outside. As for the cameras, the phone will have a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it will have a 10MP selfie snapper. Lastly, on the specs side, the phone will boot on Android 12 OS and have OneUI 4 on top of it.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will likely debut in August at the Unpacked 2022 event. It will be accompanied by the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

  Published Date: June 13, 2022 11:23 AM IST

