Samsung has set a launch date for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The foldable clamshell smartphone will make its debut on August 10 at the Unpacked event. By now, we know how the device looks and have also learned some of its specifications. Pouring more details to the available information, are the latest press renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A04s enters production stage in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Press renders, Color options

The press renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 were shared by the tipster @Onleaks via Giznext, and they reveal the design of the device in its entirety. The color options of the smartphone are also visible. The foldable phone has a two-tone design and will be available in four color options – Bora Purple, Blue, Pink Gold, and Graphite. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A04s goes into production in India, likely to launch by October

The design of the smartphone is already known, still, we’ll take a look at it. The phone has a similar design to its predecessor. It has a dual camera setup on the back and a flexible AMOLED panel on the front.

It has a few bottons on the side for controlling the volume and to power on and off the device. There’s a USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging and data transfer. It also has a SIM card tray on the left side.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come with 6.7-inch sAMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full-HD+ resolution. It will feature a slightly bigger secondary display, coming at a 2.1-inch size. It will also be an sAMOLED panel.

It will have a dual camera system on the rear with a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it will boast a 10MP camera for taking selfies.

Under the hood, it will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is expected to pack a 3,700mAh battery with 25W or 15W fast charging support. This will be an upgrade over the 3,300mAh cell in the predecessor Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Rumored Price

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to start at EUR 1,080 (roughly Rs. 88,100). It will launch on August 10 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4.