Samsung has launched a new Blue colour variant in India for its Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone. The smartphone was already available in Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold colour variants. The smartphone is launched in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 89,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 94,999. Also Read - Samsung launches The Frame TV in India: Check price, specs, features

As for sale offers, the customers will get Rs 7,000 cashback on an HDFC Bank cards or avail an upgrade bonus. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus renders hint at protruding rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with FHD+ (1080 x 2640 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen comes with HDR support and a 21.9:9 aspect ratio. The screen will have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 gets Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta

The smartphone has a 2.1-inch secondary screen, it has a 1.9-inch secondary panel on the Flip 4. It comes with HD+ (512 x 260 pixels) resolution. The smartphone sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The flip phone will boast a dual camera setup on the back with a 12MP main lens having OIS support. It will be assisted by another 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view. On the front, it will feature a 10MP selfie snapper.

At the helm, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device will pack a 3,700mAh battery, which will be an upgrade from the 3,300 in its predecessor. The fast charging will also be upgraded to 25W wired charging. It will also have 15W wireless charging.

Some of its connectivity options will include 5G, Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC support. The smartphone will support IPX8 water resistance support. It will weigh 187 grams and have the following dimensions – 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (when unfolded) and 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1mm (when folded).