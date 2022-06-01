As we are nearing August, more rumors of Samsung’s foldable flagships are appearing. Recently, the specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 were revealed. Now, a tipster has revealed the specifications of the clamshell phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. As expected, the phone will be powering the latest chipset, however, it may not come with a new design. Let’s take a look at all the details. Also Read - Top 5 best-selling smartwatch brands in the world

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications

According to Yogesh Brar, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate support. The secondary screen, which will be the main display, will be a 2.1-inch Super AMOLED panel. This verifies the previous rumor that revealed the secondary display to be slightly bigger.

Coming to the optics, the foldable phone will have unchanged cameras featuring a dual-camera system at the rear. It will have a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper. Upfront, it will have a 10MP selfie lens.

The most notable upgrade from the predecessor Z Flip 3 will be the chipset. It will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset as opposed to the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The 5G will come an 8GB of RAM and have 128GB/256GB internal storage options. The phone will pack a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 10W wireless fast charging support. This will be improved over the 3,300mAh battery and 15W fast charging support seen on the older iteration.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Launch timeline

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will launch in August at the Unpacked 2022 event. However, Samsung is yet to confirm its exact release date. The phone will be accompanied by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at the event.

In case you are concerned about the Z Fold 4, the device will come with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display. It will have a 6.2-inch outer screen. Both panels will have 120Hz refresh rate support. Just like the Z Flip 4, the Z Fold 4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It will come with a 50MP triple camera and a 16MP selfie camera. The phone will pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.