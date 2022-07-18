comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 likely to arrive on August 10
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 likely to arrive on August 10: Report

Mobiles

In addition to Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphones, Samsung is also expected to launch Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro on August 10.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung is likely to launch Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable, along with other similar foldable device, Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, on August 10. According to an image leaked by tipster Evan Blass, Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable, along with rumoured Galaxy Fold 4, is expected among several devices being launched at the Galaxy Unpacked’ event. The company was yet to confirm the launch date for new foldables. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A23 5G spotted on FCC with 25W fast charging support

The August 10 date for Samsung’s upcoming launch was earlier spotted by Jon Prosser. Samsung’s upcoming foldable may come with the “best 3x zoom camera ever seen on a Samsung phone”. Also Read - Galaxy Flip 4 alleged official image surfaces ahead of launch

The triple camera unit of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may have a 50MP primary camera. It will be accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. It appears that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may inherit the main and ultrawide snappers from the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, reports GizmoChina. The leak suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will offer an improved photography experience. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 to reportedly have eSIM support

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch internal display. Both displays are said to be shorter and wider than the previous generation, the report said.

The internal display will have an in-screen camera, but its configuration is yet to be revealed. Also, there is no information on the front camera of the device.

It remains to be seen whether it will get the same 10MP front camera and a 4MP under-display camera.

The smartphone may house a 4,400mAh battery. It is expected to support 25W fast charging, wireless and reverse wireless charging. The device will not feature a dedicate S Pen storage slot.

— IANS

  • Published Date: July 18, 2022 8:42 PM IST

