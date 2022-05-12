comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked: All details here
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked in renders, has unchanged design

Mobiles

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will likely debut in August this year with a nearly identical design to the predecessor.

Recently, we saw renders of this year’s foldable flagship from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Now, we are on to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The renders of the flip phone have surfaced on the Internet and we get to learn that the phone has a similar design to that of its predecessor. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears in high resolution renders

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked: All You Need to Know

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders via 91Mobiles/OnLeaks show that the smartphone features the same flip form factor as the predecessor. The phone in the image has a Blue shade. On the front, It has a tall flexible punch-hole screen has a narrow bezel design. It is expected to be an OLED panel with a high refresh rate. Also Read - 5G smartphone shipments grew 300% YoY in India, Samsung leads in Q1 2022

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Also Read - iPhone 14 to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: Top smartphones to look forward to this year

Moving to the back, the device boasts a dual-camera system with the two sensors placed on the upper Black surface, while the LED flash is present below the lenses but on the colored surface. It has a secondary display placed on the black surface. This screen will be used for showing notifications, music controls, and other useful purposes.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

On the right spine, it has a volume rocker and a power button. The power button on the device will also double up as a fingerprint scanner. At the bottom, it features a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, SIM card tray, and a microphone.

Apart from this, the foldable phone’s other specs were also revealed. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch display. It will have the following measurements: 165.1 x 71.9 x 7.2mm. Under the hood, the flip phone is expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, the same as the Z Fold 4. We expect it to have stereo speakers and support for fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Launch Timeline

Samsung hasn’t revealed the release date or launch timeline of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but as usual, we expect it to debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in August at the Unpacked 2022 event. Both foldable phones will launch in India soon after the global release.

  • Published Date: May 12, 2022 2:23 PM IST

