The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is due for release next month on August 10. Ahead of its debut, the possible pricing of the foldable clamshell phone has been revealed (via Pricebaba).

The foldable phone will be the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and it is expected to come with a similar design while offering upgraded internals.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price (Rumored)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to start at EUR 1,080 (roughly Rs. 87,900) for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB variant is tipped to cost EUR 1,280 (roughly Rs. 94,400). This time around, we are also expecting a higher 512GB variant, which is said to cost EUR 1,280 (roughly Rs. 1,04,200).

Although color options aren’t revealed, we can expect it to arrive in multiple colors like its predecessor.

Specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come with a 6.7-inch primary display and a 2.1-inch cover display. Both will be AMOLED panels, with the primary screen supporting up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

It will come with a dual camera system having a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it is expected to come with a

The foldable device is said to pack a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. This will be an upgrade over the predecessor’s 3,300mAh battery and a 15W fast charging support. In addition to wired charging, the device will also support 10W wireless charging. It is also expected to have reverse wireless charging.

It will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have OneUI 4.0 on top. As for connectivity, it will have support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth support.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be accompanied by the flagship foldable – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It will come with improved cameras and have better fast charging support.