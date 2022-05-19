comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has now arrived on the Geekbench certification website. It reveals the chipset, RAM, and the phone's performance.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 sometime in August this year. However, the leaks for the phones are quite prominent, even months before their release. The last time, we saw the renders of the Z Flip 4 and learned about its design and specs. Now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been spotted on Geekbench revealing key details. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F23 5G gets Copper Blush color in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Geekbench listing

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has arrived on the Geekbench 5 with model number SM-F721U. It is believed to be the US model of the smartphone. The device has shown impressive scores on the benchmarking platform. It has 1277 points in the single-core department and 3642 points in the multi-core department. Also Read - Flipkart Refurbished phone sale: Offers on iPhones, Samsung flagships starting at Rs 8,499

The listing confirms that the upcoming foldable phone will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. It is an octa-core chipset with four cores clocked at 1.80GHz, three cores clocked at 2.75GHz and the last core clocked at 3.19GHz. It has 8GB of RAM and boots on the Android 12 OS. Also Read - India’s tablet market registers 68% YoY growth, Lenovo leads followed by Apple

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications

Apart from this, some of the phone’s other details were leaked, thanks to the the renders. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come with a rather familiar design. It will have the same flip mechanism and an OLED screen. It will feature a tall 6.7-inch punch-hole display with narrow bezels and high refresh rate. There will be a small cover screen on the front, just like the predecessor. The smartphone will have the following dimensions: 165.1 x 71.9 x 7.2mm.

It will come with a dual-camera system at the rear and have an LED flash below the sensors. The device will feature a selfie camera at the top-front housed inside the punch-hole. Unfortunately, the camera specs of the phone are yet to be known.

Other specs of the phone will include a stereo speaker setup and 25W fast charging speed. This will be an upgrade from the predecessor Z Flip 3’s 15W fast charging speed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Launch timeline

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to launch in August at its Unpacked 2022 event in India. It will be accompanied by the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at the fortcoming event.

  • Published Date: May 19, 2022 2:55 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 19, 2022 3:02 PM IST

