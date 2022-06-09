Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 to launch in a 512GB variant

Samsung appears to be increasing the amount of storage space it offers to its foldable phone users. Only recently, we learned that Samsung will double the storage on its Galaxy Z Fold 4 making it max at 1TB. Now, a piece of the news reveals that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also getting more storage. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in 1TB storage option

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will now come in three storage options

Samsung is reported to bring a higher 512GB storage option to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. This will be higher than the 256GB of max storage option that we see on the current Galaxy Z Flip 3. Also, this will be Samsung's first clamshell foldable device to get such a massive storage capacity. So this year, we are expected to see a total of three variants, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The newer 512GB variant will have the following three model numbers: SM-F7210, SM-F721U1, and SM-F721N. It is worth noting that similar to its predecessor, the Z Flip 4 will lack a microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications

Apart from that, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was leaked several times earlier. The device also made it to the Geekbench certification recently. The phone scored 1277 points in the single-core department and 3642 points in the multi-core department.

The clamshell phone will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC clocked at up to 3.19GHz. It will have 8GB of RAM and will boot on the Android 12 OS. The device will feature a 6.7-inch punch-hole screen on the inside, which will be the main screen. It will have a resolution of Full-HD+ and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The phone will have a 2.1-inch secondary display on the outside.

Coming to the cameras, the smartphone is expected to come with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP main and 12MP ultra-wide lens. It will feature a 10MP selfie snapper on the front. The device will pack a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 10W wireless fast charging support. Lastly, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will boot on the Android 12 OS with OneUI 4 on top of it.