Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 to launch in a 512GB variant

Just like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung will also bring a more spacious Galaxy Z Flip 4 variant having 512GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung appears to be increasing the amount of storage space it offers to its foldable phone users. Only recently, we learned that Samsung will double the storage on its Galaxy Z Fold 4 making it max at 1TB. Now, a piece of the news reveals that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also getting more storage. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in 1TB storage option

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will now come in three storage options

Samsung is reported to bring a higher 512GB storage option to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. This will be higher than the 256GB of max storage option that we see on the current Galaxy Z Flip 3. Also, this will be Samsung’s first clamshell foldable device to get such a massive storage capacity. So this year, we are expected to see a total of three variants, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The newer 512GB variant will have the following three model numbers: SM-F7210, SM-F721U1, and SM-F721N. It is worth noting that similar to its predecessor, the Z Flip 4 will lack a microSD card slot. Also Read - Samsung confirms "Galaxy Watch 5" moniker of its upcoming smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications

Apart from that, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was leaked several times earlier. The device also made it to the Geekbench certification recently. The phone scored 1277 points in the single-core department and 3642 points in the multi-core department. Also Read - After Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S21 gets a proper Vo5G/VoNR

The clamshell phone will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC clocked at up to 3.19GHz. It will have 8GB of RAM and will boot on the Android 12 OS. The device will feature a 6.7-inch punch-hole screen on the inside, which will be the main screen. It will have a resolution of Full-HD+ and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The phone will have a 2.1-inch secondary display on the outside.

Coming to the cameras, the smartphone is expected to come with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP main and 12MP ultra-wide lens. It will feature a 10MP selfie snapper on the front. The device will pack a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 10W wireless fast charging support. Lastly, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will boot on the Android 12 OS with OneUI 4 on top of it.

  Published Date: June 9, 2022 10:39 AM IST

