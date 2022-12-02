comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to have a bigger secondary display
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Will Get A Larger Cover Screen About 3 Inch
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to get a larger cover screen, about 3-inch

Mobiles

Samsung may offer a larger cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It is tipped to have a 3.0" secondary display and a different hinge design.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is tipped to have a larger cover screen.
  • It is said to get a 3-inch secondary display.
  • The Z Flip 5 will be launched alongside Z Fold 5 later next year.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

A rumor that surrounded the Galaxy Z Flip 4 suggested that it will get a bigger cover screen. However, its cover display was unchanged over the previous generation. Now, a new rumor is suggesting the same for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, this time with an even larger cover screen. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M54 5G tipped to come with Android 13, 8GB RAM and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to get a bigger cover screen

The tip comes from analyst Ross Young revealing that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a bigger secondary display. It is said to have a 3-inch cover screen over the 1.9-inch screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus to pack big batteries as per a document online

As per Ross, he’s hearing a size of 3.3-inch to 3.4-inch. Similarly, last year he heard a 2-inch cover panel for the Z Flip 4, but it turned out to be a 1.9-inch panel. That said, now it is safe to believe that at least a 3-inch screen is coming. Also Read - Samsung Black Friday deals: Check top offers on Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Watch5 and more

Furthermore, the hinge design is tipped to change to reduce the visibility of the crease. This would be a much-needed upgrade as the hinge on the existing Z Flip 4 is still quite noticeable and hinders your viewing experience.

However, this is just a rumor and Samsung hasn’t revealed it officially. And, there’s close to no possibility of Samsung revealing that anytime soon.

Usually, Galaxy S series launches are kept early every year and the launch of the foldable models get scheduled for mid-year. Having said that, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely launch sometime in H2 of 2023. So it’s far away.

No other details about the phone are known. But it will likely launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5. As it is every year, both will likely come powered by the same chipset.

The existing Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Both have two displays, high refresh rate panels, and dual/triple cameras, respectively.

  • Published Date: December 2, 2022 7:27 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Xbox Game Pass games for December 2022 announced: Check list
Gaming
Xbox Game Pass games for December 2022 announced: Check list
ColorOS 13 update schedule for December is out

News

ColorOS 13 update schedule for December is out

Mercedes Benz introduces four new SUVs in India: Check price, features

automobile

Mercedes Benz introduces four new SUVs in India: Check price, features

Mumbai man wanted Netflix subscription, he ended up losing over Rs 1 lakh in fraud

News

Mumbai man wanted Netflix subscription, he ended up losing over Rs 1 lakh in fraud

Oppo Find N2 foldable phone chip and display details leaked

Mobiles

Oppo Find N2 foldable phone chip and display details leaked

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to debut with a larger secondary screen

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED online, Watch video

Xbox Game Pass games for December 2022 announced: Check list

ColorOS 13 update schedule for December is out

Mercedes Benz introduces four new SUVs in India: Check price, features

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

How to disable whatsapp message notification reaction, Watch Tutorial

Apple Macbook Air M1 Vs Dell Xps 13 Ultrabook, Watch video for details

Digital Rupee Launched by RBI, what is digital rupee, Watch video for details

WhatsApp Feature, Now Forward Media with Caption on iOS is also Available, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video

News

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video
BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?

Features

BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?
OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022

News

OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022
WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How To Disable Message Notification Reaction, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How To Disable Message Notification Reaction, Watch Step By Step Tutorial