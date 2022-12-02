A rumor that surrounded the Galaxy Z Flip 4 suggested that it will get a bigger cover screen. However, its cover display was unchanged over the previous generation. Now, a new rumor is suggesting the same for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, this time with an even larger cover screen. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M54 5G tipped to come with Android 13, 8GB RAM and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to get a bigger cover screen

The tip comes from analyst Ross Young revealing that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a bigger secondary display. It is said to have a 3-inch cover screen over the 1.9-inch screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

As per Ross, he's hearing a size of 3.3-inch to 3.4-inch. Similarly, last year he heard a 2-inch cover panel for the Z Flip 4, but it turned out to be a 1.9-inch panel. That said, now it is safe to believe that at least a 3-inch screen is coming.

Furthermore, the hinge design is tipped to change to reduce the visibility of the crease. This would be a much-needed upgrade as the hinge on the existing Z Flip 4 is still quite noticeable and hinders your viewing experience.

However, this is just a rumor and Samsung hasn’t revealed it officially. And, there’s close to no possibility of Samsung revealing that anytime soon.

Usually, Galaxy S series launches are kept early every year and the launch of the foldable models get scheduled for mid-year. Having said that, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely launch sometime in H2 of 2023. So it’s far away.

No other details about the phone are known. But it will likely launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5. As it is every year, both will likely come powered by the same chipset.

The existing Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Both have two displays, high refresh rate panels, and dual/triple cameras, respectively.