Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4 key specs revealed: Here s what we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4 to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset

If the leaked reports are to be believed, the company will offer two UDC models in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone. Tipster Tron has shared information about the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in his blog.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 battery, connectivity

Representational Image

Samsung is working on releasing three new foldable devices this year, one of the usual two including Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 – which were reasonably expected – but joining them this time will be an enigmatic third device. Also Read - Apple is planning to sell iPhones, iPads as a subscription service

The Galaxy Club has seen three codenames for the foldable device, namely B4, Q4, and N4. The B4 is the Galaxy Z Flip4, and the Q4 is the Galaxy Z Fold4, which is relatively easy to spot from the codenames B3 and Q3, representing the previous phones of the two devices. Also Read - OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch alongside OnePlus 10 Pro on March 31

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition display, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition display launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition display buy, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition display price, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition display sale, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition display battery

Representational Image

According to a report by GSMArena, it is expected to feature an improved under-display camera technology for both the selfie cameras. Although not much has been revealed, it will likely enhance the rear cameras. Also Read - Google search will now show doctors’ availability to help users make appointments

If the leaked reports are believed, the company will offer two UDC models in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone.

There is still a long time for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The company can launch these foldable smartphones in August. The report claims that the tech giant can give the Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone a better UDC than before. The report also said that Samsung could offer this technology in both the displays (main and cover).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 battery and charging

Representational Image

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with an under-display camera and a punch-hole selfie camera. According to the report, the company plans to improve its hinge just like the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The foldable smartphone will also come with better water and dust resistance. It will come with the same capacity battery and external display size as its predecessor.

According to the price, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant costs Rs 1,49,999. The top-end model of Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage has been launched for Rs 1,57,999.

  • Published Date: March 25, 2022 11:02 AM IST

