Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in India officially days after the global launch. Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phones have been launched in the country in two variants at a starting price of Rs 88,999. Samsung has revealed the sale date, pre-booking details, colour options and everything else about the two recently launched foldable smartphones.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in India, variants

As per the pricing, the Galaxy Fold3 5G 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant comes at a price of Rs 1,49,999. The top end model of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage has been launched at a price of Rs 1,57,999. Both versions of the foldable smartphone come in two colour options including Phantom Black and Phantom Green.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in India, variants

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has also been launched in two variants including 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. As per the pricing, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 8GB RAM +128GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 84,999 while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the flip has been launched at a price of Rs 88,999. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes in two colour options Phantom Black and Cream.

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 pre-bookings

Samsung has announced launch offers for both the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Interested consumers will be able to pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G either with an upgrade voucher of up to Rs 7,000 or HDFC Bank cashback of upto Rs 7,000 using credit and debit card.

Samsung has also announced that consumers will be eligible for free one year Samsung Care+ Accidental & Liquid Damage Protection worth Rs 7,999 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Rs 4,799 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 3.

It should be noted that consumers who have already pre-reserved Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 in India will be eligible for all pre-booking offers along with a free Galaxy SmartTag.

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 sale date

Interested consumers in India will be able to pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores starting August 24 till September 9. Both the foldable versions will be up for sale in India starting September 10.