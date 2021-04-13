Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip2 with compact design, smaller battery likely to launch soon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip2, the company’s two new foldable phones might get similar launch treatment as the Galaxy S21 series. While the previous Samsung foldable phone was introduced in September last year, the new foldables are tipped to arrive sooner than the usual launch time.

As per the South Korean publication TheElec, Samsung is expected to showcase the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip2 in July. The report also corroborates past rumours of LTPO screens and under-display cameras. Both smartphones are tipped to come with S-Pen support.

TheElec further adds that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a smaller footprint compared to the previous iteration. The main display will likely come in a 7.5-inch instead of a 7.6-inch of Galaxy Z Fold 2, while the cover display will be 6.2-inch. As per the report, the dimensions of the device will be roughly similar to the Galaxy Fold 1, however, the display won’t have any bezels.

With a lighter profile, the new foldable phone is expected to feature a smaller battery capacity. While the Galaxy Z Fold 2 packed a 4,500mAh battery, TheElec reports that the successor would come with a slightly smaller 4,380mAh battery. The publication further noted that the company won’t launch an affordable foldable phone this year.

Reports in the past suggested that Samsung could bring three foldable phones this year, however, SamMobile, disputing the rumours said that the South Korean tech giant would rather stick to two foldables.

Notably, Galaxy Note fans won’t witness any Note series launch this year. The company at its 52nd annual shareholder’s meeting confirmed that it won’t launch Galaxy Note 21 citing chip shortages to be one of the main reasons behind this decision.

Coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, earlier reports have speculated that the phone might come with a UTG ultra-thin glass technology to adapt to the stylus pressure sensitivity. Both foldables are expected to carry the premium Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. As per SamMobile, the company has reportedly begun the development of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 firmware. The phone will likely get a new iteration of Samsung’s custom One UI Android skin. While price details and other key aspects of the foldables are scarce as of now, we expect more details to emerge on the internet prior to their official debut.