comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not have S-Pen silo, could get a dedicated case
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not have S-Pen silo, could get a dedicated case
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not have S-Pen silo, could get a dedicated case

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not feature an in-built S Pen slot due to limited slot for stylus compartment, exposure to water, and dust damage, a new report reveals.

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Fold 3, the upcoming bendable phone from Samsung is rumoured to ship in July. While the South Korean tech giant is said to rectify previous flaws and offer a refined foldable this year, a new report now suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 might not have a dedicated slot for the Note-like S-Pen stylus. Also Read - Samsung Neo QLED TV range launched in India, price starts at Rs 99,990

As per South Korean outlet NaverNews, due to ‘structural challenges’ faced by Samsung the company has reportedly planned to ditch the slot for the stylus on its new foldable phone. While Samsung initially planned to have an S Pen slot in the phone, it is reconsidering the option due to limited space for the stylus compartment. The report also predicts that a stylus slot might expose it to water and dust damage due to structural reasons like the folding hinge. Even without the stylus slot the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with stylus compatibility. NaverNews indicates that the S Pen Pro that was launched alongside the Galaxy S21 Ultra will work with the new foldable phone. Samsung is tipped to follow a similar Galaxy S21 Ultra approach and offer special compatible cases to accommodate the S-Pen. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A32 gets new offers in India: See discounted price, features

Speaking of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 design, recent reports revealed that the new foldable will be slimmer and thinner than its predecessor. As per a report from TheElec, the foldable phone’s main display will have a screen size of 7.5-inch, while the cover display will be 6.2-inch. The dimensions of the device will likely be similar to the Galaxy Fold 1, except it won’t have bezels around the panel. Also Read - Best AMOLED display smartphones under Rs 20,000 in April 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8 Pro and more

The phone is also tipped to pack a smaller 4,380mAh battery as compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 that came with a 4,500mAh battery package. As for the rest of the specs, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to equip the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform and get a new iteration of Samsung’s custom One UI 3.5 Android skin. The new report corroborating past rumours cites that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be launched alongside Galaxy Z Flip2, Galaxy S21 Fe in the second quarter this year. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 might likely enter the mass production stage in June, and is expected to release in July.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 15, 2021 3:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

5 smartphone launches in India in April: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, Moto G60
Photo Gallery
5 smartphone launches in India in April: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, Moto G60
5 most-awaited smartphone launches in India in April: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, Moto G60

Photo Gallery

5 most-awaited smartphone launches in India in April: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, Moto G60

Motorola Razr 5G at Rs 99,999 on Flipkart sale today: Is it worth buying?

Features

Motorola Razr 5G at Rs 99,999 on Flipkart sale today: Is it worth buying?

iPhone 13 Mini new leak hints at a new camera, display design: See details

News

iPhone 13 Mini new leak hints at a new camera, display design: See details

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) with improved ANC launched at a fairly cheap price

Wearables

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) with improved ANC launched at a fairly cheap price

At around Rs 26,000 this smart toilet is backed by Xiaomi: Here s how it works

News

At around Rs 26,000 this smart toilet is backed by Xiaomi: Here s how it works

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not have S-Pen silo, could get a dedicated case

iPhone 13 Mini new leak hints at a new camera, display design: See details

At around Rs 26,000 this smart toilet is backed by Xiaomi: Here s how it works

Oppo A35 with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC launched

Cyberattacks on mobiles on the rise

Motorola Razr 5G at Rs 99,999 on Flipkart sale today: Is it worth buying?

Apple s Spring Loaded April 2020 event: What to expect, how to watch it online

Top 5 e-learning platforms: Udemy, MasterClass, Udacity, and more

PUBG Mobile developer to launch new game called Undawn

OnePlus 9R first impressions: That s how you refresh in 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Neo QLED TV range launched in India

Smart TVs

Samsung Neo QLED TV range launched in India
Samsung Galaxy A32 new offers announced in India: See discounts and more

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A32 new offers announced in India: See discounts and more
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will witness the launch of 'most powerful Galaxy'

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will witness the launch of 'most powerful Galaxy'
Samsung working on sensor-shift stabilisation technology

Mobiles

Samsung working on sensor-shift stabilisation technology
Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 with Snapdragon 855+ chip launched: Is it worth it?

News

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 with Snapdragon 855+ chip launched: Is it worth it?

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 8 5G जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 और ZenBook Duo Pro 15 लैपटॉप भारत में लॉन्च, मिलेगा 32GB तक RAM और OLED डिस्प्ले

Acer Nitro 5 गेमिंग लैपटॉप भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Samsung Neo QLED TV लाइन-अप भारत में लॉन्च, ₹99,990 से शुरू होती है कीमत

Oppo A35 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलता है ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा और दमदार बैटरी

Latest Videos

Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more

News

Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more
How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Features

How to download Facebook Videos on your device
OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement

Reviews

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement
Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not have S-Pen silo, could get a dedicated case
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not have S-Pen silo, could get a dedicated case
iPhone 13 Mini new leak hints at a new camera, display design: See details

News

iPhone 13 Mini new leak hints at a new camera, display design: See details
At around Rs 26,000 this smart toilet is backed by Xiaomi: Here s how it works

News

At around Rs 26,000 this smart toilet is backed by Xiaomi: Here s how it works
Oppo A35 with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC launched

Mobiles

Oppo A35 with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC launched
Cyberattacks on mobiles on the rise

News

Cyberattacks on mobiles on the rise

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers