Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not have S-Pen silo, could get a dedicated case

Galaxy Z Fold 3, the upcoming bendable phone from Samsung is rumoured to ship in July. While the South Korean tech giant is said to rectify previous flaws and offer a refined foldable this year, a new report now suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 might not have a dedicated slot for the Note-like S-Pen stylus.

As per South Korean outlet NaverNews, due to 'structural challenges' faced by Samsung the company has reportedly planned to ditch the slot for the stylus on its new foldable phone. While Samsung initially planned to have an S Pen slot in the phone, it is reconsidering the option due to limited space for the stylus compartment. The report also predicts that a stylus slot might expose it to water and dust damage due to structural reasons like the folding hinge. Even without the stylus slot the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with stylus compatibility. NaverNews indicates that the S Pen Pro that was launched alongside the Galaxy S21 Ultra will work with the new foldable phone. Samsung is tipped to follow a similar Galaxy S21 Ultra approach and offer special compatible cases to accommodate the S-Pen.

Speaking of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 design, recent reports revealed that the new foldable will be slimmer and thinner than its predecessor. As per a report from TheElec, the foldable phone's main display will have a screen size of 7.5-inch, while the cover display will be 6.2-inch. The dimensions of the device will likely be similar to the Galaxy Fold 1, except it won't have bezels around the panel.

The phone is also tipped to pack a smaller 4,380mAh battery as compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 that came with a 4,500mAh battery package. As for the rest of the specs, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to equip the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform and get a new iteration of Samsung’s custom One UI 3.5 Android skin. The new report corroborating past rumours cites that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be launched alongside Galaxy Z Flip2, Galaxy S21 Fe in the second quarter this year. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 might likely enter the mass production stage in June, and is expected to release in July.