Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears in high resolution renders

Earlier today, the details for Samsung's 200MP camera were leaked on the Internet. The all-new sensor is expected to be seen on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. But there's a while until we see the device on Indian's shelves and it won't be until next year. This year, however, what we are looking forward to is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The launch of the foldable phone is expected to happen in the next few months, but as of now, the company hasn't revealed any details. In the newest development, the reliable leaker Onleaks via Smartprix has shared high-resolution renders of the Z Fold 4 giving us a closer look at this year's foldable flagship phone from Samsung.

Apart from the camera island, the rest of the back seems to be unchanged. Even the inner and outer displays look the same as the predecessor Z Fold 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to come with a 7.6-inch inner display and a 6.2-inch outer display. Both will be OLED panels. This time around, the under-display camera of the Z Fold 4 will likely be improved over the predecessor.

Previous rumors have revealed some of the specs of the foldable phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with an improved camera. The device is expected to come with a 108MP main lens, an ultra-wide lens, and lastly a telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. This zooming capability will be an upgrade over the Z Fold 3’s 2x optical zoom.

The foldable phone will likely be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC and pack a 4,440mAh battery. It will have 25W fast charging support.