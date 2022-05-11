comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears in high resolution renders
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears in high resolution renders

Mobiles

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears to have the same design as the Z Fold 3 but will have a slight change on the back.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 featured

Earlier today, the details for Samsung’s 200MP camera were leaked on the Internet. The all-new sensor is expected to be seen on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. But there’s a while until we see the device on Indian’s shelves and it won’t be until next year. This year, however, what we are looking forward to is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The launch of the foldable phone is expected to happen in the next few months, but as of now, the company hasn’t revealed any details. In the newest development, the reliable leaker Onleaks via Smartprix has shared high-resolution renders of the Z Fold 4 giving us a closer look at this year’s foldable flagship phone from Samsung. Also Read - 5G smartphone shipments grew 300% YoY in India, Samsung leads in Q1 2022

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Also Read - iPhone 14 to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: Top smartphones to look forward to this year

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears to have the same design as the Z Fold 3. But, the rear is slightly different. What looks to be changed is the camera island of the phone. Instead of having a protruded camera island, as seen on the Z Fold 3, the Z Fold 4 has no protrusion at all. This is similar to the currently available Galaxy S22 Ultra. The device still has three camera sensors at the back and below them is the LED flash. Also Read - Samsung working on a smartphone with slidable wraparound display: All you need to know

Apart from the camera island, the rest of the back seems to be unchanged. Even the inner and outer displays look the same as the predecessor Z Fold 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to come with a 7.6-inch inner display and a 6.2-inch outer display. Both will be OLED panels. This time around, the under-display camera of the Z Fold 4 will likely be improved over the predecessor.

Previous rumors have revealed some of the specs of the foldable phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with an improved camera. The device is expected to come with a 108MP main lens, an ultra-wide lens, and lastly a telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. This zooming capability will be an upgrade over the Z Fold 3’s 2x optical zoom.

The foldable phone will likely be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC and pack a 4,440mAh battery. It will have 25W fast charging support.

  • Published Date: May 11, 2022 10:34 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 11, 2022 11:12 PM IST

