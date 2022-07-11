Samsung’s next phones for the year are Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is arguably the most exciting one out of the two and it is said to launch next month at the yet-to-be-announced Unpacked event. Before Samsung announces it, several certifications and leaks emerged online revealing some of the key details of the foldable phone. Just like that, now the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has passed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), giving away the phone’s connectivity details. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 may ditch Exynos entirely in favour of Qualcomm chipset

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears on FCC certification

According to the FCC certification (via MySmartPrice), a Samsung Galaxy device with model number SM-F936U comes with all the essential connectivity options. This device is none other than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro renders hint at three colour options, design and more

Thanks to the listing, it is confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with Qualcomm’s Gen 2 smart transit feature and have support for 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. The FCC listing lists all the 4G and 5G bands that the foldable phone has. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 tipped to launch in the new Lavender Purple shade

The certification also confirms that the device has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC support. The phone will come with Wi-Fi 802.11a/n/ac/ax and mmWave technology.

In addition to this, the documentation reveals support for wireless power transfer, which could be the reverse wireless charging feature. The phone’s charging adapter has also passed the FCC site and it has the model number EP-TA800. Furthermore, the wireless charging pad was also certified with model number EP-N5100.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a 7.6-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will feature a 6.2-inch cover screen. It will have a 16MP under-screen camera on the inside and a 10MP selfie camera on the front.

On the rear, it will feature a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto unit. The device is expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB/16GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB of internal storage.

It will pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for both wired and wireless fast charging technology. Some rumors recent reveal a 45W wired fast charging and a 15W wireless fast charging support.