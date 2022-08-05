comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4, Watch 5 series pricing revealed ahead of launch: Details here
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Galaxy Flip 4 Watch 5 Series Pricing Revealed Ahead Of Launch Check Details
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4, Watch 5 series pricing revealed ahead of launch: Check details

Mobiles

The Fold 4 will come with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ primary display and a 6.2-inch HD+ cover display. Both will be AMOLED panels with a 120Hz high refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 prebooking

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4, Watch 5 series pricing revealed ahead of launch: Details here

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all to bring Galaxy Fold 4 as well as Galaxy Flip 4 along with Galaxy Watch 5 series smartwatches on August 10. Now, ahead of the official announcement tipster OnLeaks has shared the European pricing of almost all the products expected to launch next week. According to the tipster the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available in Europe at a cost of €1799 for the 256GB variant and the 512GB variant will cost €1919. Whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 4 could cost €1109 for the 128GB variant and €1169 for 256GB. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 5 40mm could be available for €349, and 45mm variant is priced at €379. Moreover, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm Bluetooth could come at a cost of €469, and the 45mm is priced at €499. In India, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are now up for pre-booking. Both devices can be pre-booked now for Rs 1,999 and you will get exclusive benefits worth Rs 5,000. We can expect shipping to commence by the end of August. Also Read - Samsung is reportedly removing the letter "Z" from Fold 4 and Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications

The Fold 4 will come with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ primary display and a 6.2-inch HD+ cover display. Both will be AMOLED panels with a 120Hz high refresh rate. Powering the device will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 flagship SoC paired with up to 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. We are also expected to see a 1TB storage option.

It will feature upgraded cameras over the predecessor. Instead of a 12MP triple camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Fold 4 will boast a 50MP + 12MP + 12MP setup. As usual, the secondary and tertiary lenses will be ultra-wide and telephoto sensors, respectively. On the front, it will have a 10MP selfie camera.

It will house a 4,400mAh battery and will likely have 25W fast charging support. The device will boot on One UI-based Android 12 OS out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications

The Flip 4 will sport a 6.7-inch primary display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with a larger cover display that the predecessor – a 2.1-inch HD+ panel. Both will be AMOLED panels. The clamshell device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Rumors have it that the Flip 4 may come in a 512GB storage option.

It will have a dual camera setup on the back with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There will be a 10MP snapper for selfies. It will pack a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W or 15W fast charging. It will also be supporting wireless charging support. The phone will run on Android 12 OS and have One UI skin on top of it.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features

The smartwatch series has been consistent in leaks. It is believed that there will be three models this time around and a Pro model with a larger screen is expected to debut. Samsung also confirmed the presence of three of these models, as listings of the Galaxy Watch 5 models were spotted on Samsung’s official website in Europe. The listings were first spotted by the renowned tipster Roland Quandt, and as per listings, two Galaxy Watch 5 and a Watch 5 Pro models are confirmed. The website showcases the following model numbers – SM-R905F, SM-R915F, and SM-R925F. The former two model numbers belong to the Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) and Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm), respectively. The SM-R925F is the model number of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm).

The Watch 5 Pro will debut in limited color options including Black and Gray Titanium. The vanilla Watch 5 series, on the other hand, will arrive in multiple colorways. The renders confirmed three shades – White, Black, and Blue. Other than this, the Watch 5 series will boot on wearOS 3.5 and it will be themed by Samsung’s OneUI Watch 4.5. The series will have a 5 ATM water resistance rating, GPS support, and will come in both LTE and Bluetooth variants.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 5, 2022 12:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best smartphones under Rs 15,000
Photo Gallery
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best smartphones under Rs 15,000
Amazon Great Freedom sale starts: Best smartphone deals from OnePlus, Apple, iQoo

News

Amazon Great Freedom sale starts: Best smartphone deals from OnePlus, Apple, iQoo

Instagram is now testing NFTs in more countries: All we know so far

Apps

Instagram is now testing NFTs in more countries: All we know so far

Nothing Phone (1) sale today: Check price, specifications and all details here

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) sale today: Check price, specifications and all details here

Google Search with quotes will now show where to find the exact term on a web page

News

Google Search with quotes will now show where to find the exact term on a web page

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4, Watch 5 series pricing revealed ahead of launch: Details here

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best smartphones under Rs 15,000

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000

Amazon Great Freedom sale starts: Best smartphone deals from OnePlus, Apple, iQoo

Instagram is now testing NFTs in more countries: All we know so far

700MHz Spectrum: All about the hottest sub-GHz 5G band

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here

News

Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here
OnePlus 10T Launched in India at Rs 49,999 with OxygenOS, Check out the Video To Know More

News

OnePlus 10T Launched in India at Rs 49,999 with OxygenOS, Check out the Video To Know More
iQOO 9T Smartphone, #monsterinside, Check Out iQOO 9T Unboxing Video

Hands On

iQOO 9T Smartphone, #monsterinside, Check Out iQOO 9T Unboxing Video
WhatsApp New Feature Update, Group Admins Can Now Delete Messages For All, Watch video to know all about it

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Group Admins Can Now Delete Messages For All, Watch video to know all about it

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999