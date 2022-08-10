Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro pricing revealed ahead of launch: Details here

Samsung is all set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event today i.e. August 10. During the event, the smartphone maker will unveil Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip foldables as well as Galaxy Watch 5. Now, ahead of the official announcement the pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and even the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has been revealed. According to known tipster Sudhanshu, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts from 1,879 Euros (roughly 1,916 US Dollars) for its base 12GB + 256GB model. Meanwhile, the higher end 12GB + 512GB variant will apparently be available for purchase for a price tag of 1,999 Euros (roughly 2,039 US Dollars). On the other hand, the clamshell folding Galaxy Z Flip 4 will start from 1,149 Euros (roughly 1,172 US Dollars) for its base 8GB + 128GB model while the higher end 8GB + 256GB variant will cost around 1,199 Euros (roughly 1,222 US Dollars). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event to start at 6.30 pm IST today: How to watch it live

As per the tipster, the top end 8GB + 512GB version will cost 1,329 Euros (roughly 1,355 US Dollars). Lastly, the tipster also revealed the possible pricing for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro model as well. The wireless earbuds will have a 229 Euros price tag (roughly 233 US Dollars). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 rumor roundup: Launch, Price, Sale, Specs, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is likely to will come with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ display with 2176 x 1812 pixel resolution, Dynamic AMOLED panel that has a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It might also come with a 6.2-inch secondary display with HD+ resolution, likely 2316 x 904 pixels resolution. It will be an Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) with a 23.1:9 aspect ratio. This screen will also support a 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A23 5G launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC and Quad cameras

The foldable smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main OIS-supported lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom and OIS support. It has a 10MP camera on the front and a 4MP Under-display camera inside the foldable screen.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The handset is likely to be equipped with a 4,400mAh battery that supports 25W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Series 5 expected specifications

Samsung has quietly confirmed the presence of three of the Galaxy Watch Series 5 models, as listings of the Galaxy Watch 5 models were spotted on Samsung’s official website in Europe. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series will come with a Pro model instead of a Classic model. As per the renders revealed by the leaker Evan Blass recently, the Pro model does have some design similarities to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

As per the previous report, the Watch 5 Pro will debut in limited color options including Black and Gray Titanium. The vanilla Watch 5 series, on the other hand, will arrive in multiple colorways. The renders confirmed three shades – White, Black, and Blue.

Other than this, the Watch 5 series will boot on wearOS 3.5 and it will be themed by Samsung’s OneUI Watch 4.5. The series will have a 5 ATM water resistance rating, GPS support, and will come in both LTE and Bluetooth variants.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro expected specifications

A leak earlier this year suggested Samsung’s next flagship earbuds would come in three colours, namely, Graphite, White, and Bora Purple. There were some renders, too, in which the design of the earbuds was revealed. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may go for a design different from the Galaxy Buds 2. They are still going to follow the in-ear design but the overall body may be curvier than what we see on the existing Galaxy Buds 2.