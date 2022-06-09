Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip, Watch 5 series launch date tipped: Check details

South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to hold a launch event in August to announce its next generation of foldables– the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 along with the Galaxy Watch 5 series. Now, ahead of any official announcement, popular tipster Jon Prosser has tipped the launch date and colour variants of the Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Watch 5 series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 to launch in a 512GB variant

According to Prosser, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available to pre-order starting from August 10. The same devices will be going on sale from August 26. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in 1TB storage option

The leaker says that the Z Fold 4 will come in Phantom Black, Green and Beige. On the other hand, the Z Flip 4 will come in Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold and Blue colours. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 full specs sheet surfaced months before its release

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 5 series will include three models. The 40mm Watch 5 will come in colors like Phantom Black, Silver, and Pink Gold. The 44mm Watch 5 will be available in Phantom Black, Silver, and Sapphire. In addition, the 46mm Watch 5 Pro will come in Phantom Black and Silver colors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate support. The secondary screen, which will be the main display, will be a 2.1-inch Super AMOLED panel. This verifies the previous rumor that revealed the secondary display to be slightly bigger.

The foldable phone will have unchanged cameras featuring a dual-camera system at the rear. It will have a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper. Upfront, it will have a 10MP selfie lens.

The most notable upgrade from the predecessor Z Flip 3 will be the chipset. It will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset as opposed to the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The 5G will come an 8GB of RAM and have 128GB/256GB internal storage options. The phone will pack a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 10W wireless fast charging support. This will be improved over the 3,300mAh battery and 15W fast charging support seen on the older iteration.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display. This is the same as the predecessor. Furthermore, it will have a 120Hz refresh rate support. The secondary screen, which will be the outer display will be sized at 6.2 inches. It will be an AMOLED panel with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display. This is the same as the predecessor. Furthermore, it will have a 120Hz refresh rate support. The secondary screen, which will be the outer display will be sized at 6.2 inches. It will be an AMOLED panel with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the foldable phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB/16GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage. The phone will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box with OneUI on top of it. Also Read – Samsung sued for copying this useful smartphone feature

As far as the cameras are concerned, the phone will have upgraded optics over the predecessor. It will feature a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens as opposed to a 12MP main lens on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It will be assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto camera with an improved 3x optical zoom support. On the front, it will have a 16MP under-display camera.

The device will pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging technology. It seems that there won’t be any improvement in the battery department. The fast charging speed will also remain unchanged from the predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung updated its health app recently and it confirms that the new watches will indeed be called the “Galaxy Watch5” and “Galaxy Watch5 Pro.” The monikers were found listed in the Samsung Health app in the Accessories tab. The beta update that was for the Watch 4 also supports the Galaxy Watch 5 models, as per the app.

The Pro model will have a bigger display and improved battery. Unfortunately, the exact size isn’t revealed, but expect it to be bigger than 44mm. All models will feature a circular OLED display and have physical buttons on the sides.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will pack a 572mAh battery as opposed to the 361mAh battery in the Galaxy Watch 4. There will also be the regular Watch 5 in two sizes – 40mm and 44mm. The former variant will pack a 276 mAh battery, while the latter will house a 361mAh cell.

The Watch 5 Pro is said to come with a more premium Titanium build and may have a Sapphire Glass. All models will have rotating bezels and there won’t be any narrow-bezel design this year. So, the design isn’t improving that much, at least for the screen-to-body aspect of the watch.

Other than this, the Galaxy Watch 5 series will boot on WearOS and is expected to have better features than the predecessor. The usual Heart rate monitor, SpO2, sleep & stress trackers will also be present on the Watch 5.