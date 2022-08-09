comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 to launch tomorrow: How to watch launch event online, price
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 to launch tomorrow: How to watch live

the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available in Europe at a cost of €1799 for the 256GB variant and the 512GB variant will cost €1919.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 to launch tomorrow

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 will take place on August 10 at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. The company will host its new Unpacked event virtually for users worldwide to unfold new foldable smartphones and wearables. During the event, the smartphone maker will unveil Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip foldables as well as Galaxy Watch 5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are now up for pre-booking. Both devices can be pre-booked now for Rs 1,999 and you will get exclusive benefits worth Rs 5,000. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4, Watch 5 series pricing revealed ahead of launch: Check details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 And Galaxy Watch 5 Price

According to the tipster the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available in Europe at a cost of €1799 for the 256GB variant and the 512GB variant will cost €1919. Whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 4 could cost €1109 for the 128GB variant and €1169 for 256GB. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 5 40mm could be available for €349, and 45mm variant is priced at €379. Moreover, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm Bluetooth could come at a cost of €469, and the 45mm is priced at €499. In India, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are now up for pre-booking. Both devices can be pre-booked now for Rs 1,999 and you will get exclusive benefits worth Rs 5,000. We can expect shipping to commence by the end of August. Also Read - Samsung is reportedly removing the letter "Z" from Fold 4 and Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications

The Fold 4 will come with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ primary display and a 6.2-inch HD+ cover display. Both will be AMOLED panels with a 120Hz high refresh rate. Powering the device will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 flagship SoC paired with up to 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. We are also expected to see a 1TB storage option. Also Read - OnePlus 10T, Moto Razr 2022, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more: Top smartphones to launch in August 2022

It will feature upgraded cameras over the predecessor. Instead of a 12MP triple camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Fold 4 will boast a 50MP + 12MP + 12MP setup. As usual, the secondary and tertiary lenses will be ultra-wide and telephoto sensors, respectively. On the front, it will have a 10MP selfie camera.

It will house a 4,400mAh battery and will likely have 25W fast charging support. The device will boot on One UI-based Android 12 OS out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications

The Flip 4 will sport a 6.7-inch primary display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with a larger cover display that the predecessor – a 2.1-inch HD+ panel. Both will be AMOLED panels. The clamshell device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Rumors have it that the Flip 4 may come in a 512GB storage option.

It will have a dual camera setup on the back with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There will be a 10MP snapper for selfies. It will pack a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W or 15W fast charging. It will also be supporting wireless charging support. The phone will run on Android 12 OS and have One UI skin on top of it.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features

The smartwatch series has been consistent in leaks. It is believed that there will be three models this time around and a Pro model with a larger screen is expected to debut. Samsung also confirmed the presence of three of these models, as listings of the Galaxy Watch 5 models were spotted on Samsung’s official website in Europe. The listings were first spotted by the renowned tipster Roland Quandt, and as per listings, two Galaxy Watch 5 and a Watch 5 Pro models are confirmed. The website showcases the following model numbers – SM-R905F, SM-R915F, and SM-R925F. The former two model numbers belong to the Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) and Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm), respectively. The SM-R925F is the model number of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm).

  Published Date: August 9, 2022 12:15 PM IST

