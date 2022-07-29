comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 new renders reveal the phones in entirety
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 high-resolution renders surfaced

Mobiles

Samsung will take wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10. Ahead of their debuts, the phones have been revealed in full glory, thanks to the leaked renders.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Cream

Samsung has scheduled the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 for August 10. Both the foldable phones will debut in multiple regions including the Indian market. Before the launch, we have seen almost uncountable leaks on both phones and that doesn’t seem to stop. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro leaked price hints at Apple AirPods Pro rival

Now, the leaker Evan Blass (via 91Mobiles) has fully revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4’s design by sharing high-resolution press renders of all the colors available. Also Read - Samsung introduces 'Buy now, Pay later' option for its flagship smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the renders confirm the three available colors in which it will debut. This includes Black, Cream/Beige, and Grey color. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4: You can get up to $200 credit on reservations

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The design of the foldable phone has also been revealed. The device comes with a similar design as the predecessor. It has a large flexible primary screen on the inside and a secondary screen on the front. The triple camera setup is again similar to the Z Fold 3.

As for the specifications, we already know that the phone will feature a 7.6-inch QXGA+ primary display and a 6.2-inch HD+ cover display. Both will be AMOLED screens with a 120Hz high refresh rate.

It will draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 flagship SoC paired with up to 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. This time around, we are also expecting a 1TB storage variant of the device.

Coming to the camera, the device will have upgraded sensors. The main lens will now be a 50MP primary lens instead of a 12MP as seen on the predecessor. It will be assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support. It will have a 16MP selfie camera on the inside and a 10MP selfie camera on the cover display.

The smartphone will pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Lastly, the phone will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box with One UI on top of it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Galaxy Z Flip 4’s all four colors are visible in the renders. The clamshell phone will come in Black, Light Blue, Bora Purple, and Rose Gold colors. The design of the phone will be similar to its predecessor, what will differ are the specs.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The clamshell phone will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full-HD+ resolution. The secondary or the cover display will get an upgrade this time, it will have a 2.1-inch AMOLED panel. This is bigger than the predecessor’s 1.9-inch cover display.

It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This time around, we are also expecting a higher 512GB storage option.

In terms of cameras, the device will feature a dual camera setup on the rear with a 12MP main and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it will have a 10MP snapper.

There will be a bigger 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W or 15W fast charging support. This will be an upgrade over the 3,300mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The phone will run on Android 12 OS out of the box and have One UI interface on top.

  Published Date: July 29, 2022 1:12 PM IST

