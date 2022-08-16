Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-booking starts today in India

Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be up for pre-booking in India from today. The window to pre-book the new Samsung foldable phones will span more than a day, but anyone interested in the upcoming devices should not miss it. That is because several offers are up for grabs for people who pre-book either phone. Samsung has not revealed the prices of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in India, but the pre-booking amount is out. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: What has changed?

Ahead of their release into the market, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are expected to get their price tags in India. To give a ballpark, the US prices of the two phones start at $999 and $1799.99, respectively. When converted to Indian Rupee, these prices are roughly Rs 79,500 and Rs 1,43,300. But, according to an IANS report, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will start at Rs 90,000, and the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be Rs 1.55 lakh.

Here is what amount you will have to pay to pre-book the Samsung foldable phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-booking

To pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or both, go to the Samsung India website. You will see a banner that has the pre-booking information. The pre-booking window will begin at noon on August 16, which is today and run till August 17 at midnight. That is when the banner will become active for pre-booking. The amount you have to pay to pre-book a phone is Rs 1,999. This amount will be adjusted towards the phone’s price while buying later. But there are several benefits.

According to the Samsung India website, if you pre-book a phone and buy it later, you will eligible for “exclusive offers” of more than Rs 40,000. The company has not said what precisely these offers are yet. In addition, Samsung will give you an additional gift worth Rs 5,199. For instance, if you pre-book the Bespoke Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, you will be eligible to receive a slim cover worth Rs 2,000 for free.