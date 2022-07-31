Samsung will take wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10 in multiple markets including India. Ahead of the launch, both foldable phones’ pre-booking has started in the country. Samsung is offering exclusive benefits to those who pre-book these foldable phones starting today. Let’s take a look at all the details. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 high-resolution renders surfaced

How to pre-book Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4

You can pre-book the foldable phones by clicking here.

Both foldable phones will launch on August 10 at 6:30 PM IST. We can expect shipping to commence by the end of August.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications

The Fold 4 will come with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ primary display and a 6.2-inch HD+ cover display. Both will be AMOLED panels with a 120Hz high refresh rate.

Powering the device will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 flagship SoC paired with up to 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. We are also expected to see a 1TB storage option.

It will feature upgraded cameras over the predecessor. Instead of a 12MP triple camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Fold 4 will boast a 50MP + 12MP + 12MP setup. As usual, the secondary and tertiary lenses will be ultra-wide and telephoto sensors, respectively. On the front, it will have a 10MP selfie camera.

It will house a 4,400mAh battery and will likely have 25W fast charging support. The device will boot on One UI-based Android 12 OS out of the box.

The Fold 4 will likely cost above Rs 1,00,000 in India and will launch in multiple colors including Black, Cream/Beige, and Grey.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications

The Flip 4 will sport a 6.7-inch primary display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with a larger cover display that the predecessor – a 2.1-inch HD+ panel. Both will be AMOLED panels.

The clamshell device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Rumors have it that the Flip 4 may come in a 512GB storage option.

It will have a dual camera setup on the back with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There will be a 10MP snapper for selfies.

It will pack a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W or 15W fast charging. It will also be supporting wireless charging support. The phone will run on Android 12 OS and have One UI skin on top of it.

The Flip 4 will launch under Rs 1,00,000 and will arrive in Black, Light Blue, Bora Purple, and Rose Gold color options.