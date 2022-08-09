Samsung’s Unpacked event for this month is just a day ahead and at the event, we will see the foldable phones for this year from the brand. Ahead of the launch, the storage options and color variants for the Indian models have been revealed. In addition to this, the pricing of the Z Flip 4 has been revealed for European markets. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 to launch tomorrow: How to watch live

In this story, we are rounding up all the details that we have learned so far about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 for you to take a look at before the launch commences.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 Launch date, Configs, Pricing, and Colors

Launch date and Sale date

The Samsung Galaxy foldable duo will launch on August 10 worldwide. In India, the launch will commence at 6:30 PM IST. You can head to the company website to watch the live launch event.

Both the Fold 4 and Flip 4 are said to go on sale starting August 26 in India.

Pricing and Storage options

Following are the prices of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256GB) – EUR 1,799 (~Rs 1,46,578).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512GB) – EUR 1,899 (~Rs 1,54,691).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128GB) – EUR 1,099 (~Rs 89,515).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256GB) – EUR 1,159 (~Rs 94,403).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (512GB) – EUR 1,279 (~Rs 1,04,175).

Color options

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in three color options in India — Phantom Black, Grey Green, and Beige.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will launch in four color options in the country — Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, and Grey Green.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the foldable smartphone will come with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2176 x 1812 pixels) resolution primary display. It will be a Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The screen will have a 21.6:18 aspect ratio and 374 PPI pixel density. It is expected to have a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

It will also come with a 6.2-inch secondary display with HD+ resolution, likely 2316 x 904 pixels resolution. It will be an Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) with a 23.1:9 aspect ratio. The screen will support a 120Hz refresh rate.

The foldable smartphone will feature a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main OIS-supported lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom and OIS support. It has a 10MP camera on the front and a 4MP Under-display camera inside the foldable screen.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It will pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

As for connectivity, it will have 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC support. The device will have IPX8 certification and dual speakers set up with AKG audio. The phone will weigh 254 grams and have the following dimensions – 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3mm (when unfolded) and 155.1 z 67.1 x 15.8mm (when folded).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with FHD+ (1080 x 2640 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will likely have HDR support and a 21.9:9 aspect ratio. The screen will have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

Although previous rumors revealed a 2.1-inch secondary screen, the latest leak reveals a 1.9-inch secondary panel on the Flip 4. It will have HD+ (512 x 260 pixels) resolution. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The flip phone will boast a dual camera setup on the back with a 12MP main lens having OIS support. It will be assisted by another 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view. On the front, it will feature a 10MP selfie snapper.

At the helm, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device will pack a 3,700mAh battery, which will be an upgrade from the 3,300 in its predecessor. The fast charging will also be upgraded to 25W wired charging. It will also have 15W wireless charging.

Some of its connectivity options will include 5G, Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC support. The smartphone will support IPX8 water resistance support. It will weigh 187 grams and have the following dimensions – 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (when unfolded) and 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1mm (when folded).