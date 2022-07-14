comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 to have eSIM support: Report
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 to reportedly have eSIM support

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display. This is the same as the predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 to reportedly have eSIM support

Samsung is expected to hold a launch event in August to announce its next generation of foldables– the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well as Galaxy Z Flip 4 and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming foldable smartphones will be the first to have eSIM support for the South Korean market. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 emerges on FCC revealing connectivity details

According to GizmoChina, Network operators in South Korea haven’t rolled out eSIM services and the he government has been negotiating with the telecom operators since last year to introduce support for eSIM technology. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 tipped to be launched on August 10

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears on FCC certification

According to the FCC certification, a Samsung Galaxy device with model number SM-F936U comes with all the essential connectivity options. This device is none other than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with Qualcomm’s Gen 2 smart transit feature and have support for 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in 1TB storage option

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate support. The secondary screen, which will be the main display, will be a 2.1-inch Super AMOLED panel. This verifies the previous rumor that revealed the secondary display to be slightly bigger.

The foldable phone will have unchanged cameras featuring a dual-camera system at the rear. It will have a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper. Upfront, it will have a 10MP selfie lens.

The most notable upgrade from the predecessor Z Flip 3 will be the chipset. It will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset as opposed to the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The 5G will come an 8GB of RAM and have 128GB/256GB internal storage options. The phone will pack a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 10W wireless fast charging support. This will be improved over the 3,300mAh battery and 15W fast charging support seen on the older iteration.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display. This is the same as the predecessor. Furthermore, it will have a 120Hz refresh rate support. The secondary screen, which will be the outer display will be sized at 6.2 inches. It will be an AMOLED panel with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the foldable phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB/16GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage. The phone will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box with OneUI on top of it.

Under the hood, the foldable phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB/16GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage. The phone will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box with OneUI on top of it. Also Read – Samsung sued for copying this useful smartphone feature

As far as the cameras are concerned, the phone will have upgraded optics over the predecessor. It will feature a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens as opposed to a 12MP main lens on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It will be assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto camera with an improved 3x optical zoom support. On the front, it will have a 16MP under-display camera.

The device will pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging technology. It seems that there won’t be any improvement in the battery department. The fast charging speed will also remain unchanged from the predecessor.

  • Published Date: July 14, 2022 3:31 PM IST

