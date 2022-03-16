Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 might come with a S-Pen slot and Super UTG foldable display

Samsung was amongst the first brands to launch a smartphone with a foldable display, and since then has made major strides in the area. Now, the company is reportedly working on an improved UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) technology, which will make the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s display more resistant to scratches. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

According to a report by Naver, Samsung is looking to feature a dedicated holster for the S-Pen in the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4, just like for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The company is developing an improved UTG, dubbed Super UTG for making the display more resilient.

To recall, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was the first foldable device to work with an S-Pen. However, it only supported the S-Pen Fold Edition and the S-Pen Pro, both of which offered the functionality of a regular S-Pen, but with a soft and spring-loaded tip to protect the foldable display.

The report does not dive into the details as to exactly how much more resilient the new generation of the UTG will be over the current version. It did not even reveal if the device will work with regular S-Pens or will it be like its predecessor and just support the S-Pen Fold Edition and the S-Pen Pro.

Currently, on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you will have to get an additional case with an S-Pen holster attached. The S-Pen costs extra, and you cannot use any older generation S-Pen with the device.

Samsung is expected to launch the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone in August. As of now, not many details regarding the device or its smaller Flip 4 version have surfaced online.