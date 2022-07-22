Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price revealed ahead of August 10 launch: All you need to know

Samsung is expected to hold a launch event in August to announce its next generation of foldables– the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well as Galaxy Z Flip 4 and now ahead of official announcement the pricing of the Flold 4 has been leaked via multiple sources. According to Gizpaw, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB storage model will come with a price tag of EUR 1,896.89, while the 512GB storage model will be priced at EUR 1,981.89. Considering that these are not the standard price tags, we may see Samsung debut the 256GB model at EUR 1849 and the 512GB model at EUR 1,999. Also Read - Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 official press renders leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event 2022: Check details

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to start at EUR 1,080 (roughly Rs. 87,900) for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB variant is tipped to cost EUR 1,280 (roughly Rs. 94,400). This time around, we are also expecting a higher 512GB variant, which is said to cost EUR 1,280 (roughly Rs. 1,04,200). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date confirmed for August 10: Check details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come with a 6.7-inch primary display and a 2.1-inch cover display. Both will be AMOLED panels, with the primary screen supporting up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Samsung confirms Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch date in a cryptic tweet

It will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It will come with a dual camera system having a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it is expected to come with a

The foldable device is said to pack a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. This will be an upgrade over the predecessor’s 3,300mAh battery and a 15W fast charging support. In addition to wired charging, the device will also support 10W wireless charging. It is also expected to have reverse wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display. This is the same as the predecessor. Furthermore, it will have a 120Hz refresh rate support. The secondary screen, which will be the outer display will be sized at 6.2 inches. It will be an AMOLED panel with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display. This is the same as the predecessor. Furthermore, it will have a 120Hz refresh rate support. The secondary screen, which will be the outer display will be sized at 6.2 inches. It will be an AMOLED panel with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the foldable phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB/16GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage. The phone will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box with OneUI on top of it. Also Read – Samsung sued for copying this useful smartphone feature

As far as the cameras are concerned, the phone will have upgraded optics over the predecessor. It will feature a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens as opposed to a 12MP main lens on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It will be assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto camera with an improved 3x optical zoom support. On the front, it will have a 16MP under-display camera.