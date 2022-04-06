comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to get 10MP camera same as Galaxy S22
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to get one of Galaxy S22’s cameras

Mobiles

The report also states that Samsung has prepared two prototypes of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone, one with a punch-hole display and the other with UDC. It will be interesting to see with which display the company launches the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Representational Image

Samsung is working on its next foldable smartphone-Galaxy Z Fold 4, and now a new report claims that the upcoming foldable phone will come with several improvements, including the camera. The Z Fold 4 might come with a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical magnification as per GalaxyClub. This is the same camera optical that Also Read - Apple to host its World Wide Design Conference (WWDC) from June 6 to June 10

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 featured a single camera island with three cameras and a flash, but the Z Fold 4 render shows a camera system that looks almost identical to the S22 Ultra. The report further claims that the company might give a 10 MP front camera for selfies and video calling. Also Read - Elon Musk is betting big on Twitter, but why?

Additionally, the reports also claim that the tech giant is also working on improving the performance of its UDC. If the leaked reports are believed, the company will offer two UDC models in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone. However, the Z Fold3 UDC camera has only 4 MP resolution. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G to launch soon in India, hints Amazon teaser

Image: Galaxy Club

Along with camera improvements, the smartphone could come with improvements in a new hinge mechanism, weight reduction, and better water-dust resistance can be given in the phone. Along with this, talking about the battery, it can be given 4400mAh like Z Fold 3.

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 S Pen, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 release date, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Super UTG, Super UTG, Samsung Super UTG

(Representational Image: BGR India)

To recall, the Galaxy Club earlier mentioned the three codenames for the foldable device, namely B4, Q4, and N4. The B4 is the Galaxy Z Flip4, and the Q4 is the Galaxy Z Fold4.

It is not yet clear about the launch details of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, and the launch of the devices is not expected until August.

  Published Date: April 6, 2022 9:34 AM IST

