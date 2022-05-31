Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to stick to 25W fast charging, full specs revealed

Samsung is prepping for the release of this year’s foldable flagship phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The foldable smartphone is expected to launch in August at the Unpacked 2022 event. Ahead of its release, the specifications of the phone have surfaced on the Internet. Just like previous leaks, the new specs leak point out that the phone will come with a similar design and internals as the predecessor. Also Read - Samsung to shut down its LCD business in June, here's why

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications

According to Yogesh Brar, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display. This is the same as the predecessor. Furthermore, it will have a 120Hz refresh rate support. The secondary screen, which will be the outer display will be sized at 6.2 inches. It will be an AMOLED panel with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - From Galaxy F23 5G to Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Best Samsung phones under Rs. 50,000

Under the hood, the foldable phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB/16GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage. The phone will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box with OneUI on top of it. Also Read - Samsung may cut smartphone production by 30 million units due to Russia-Ukraine war: Report

As far as the cameras are concerned, the phone will have upgraded optics over the predecessor. It will feature a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens as opposed to a 12MP main lens on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It will be assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto camera with an improved 3x optical zoom support. On the front, it will have a 16MP under-display camera.

The device will pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging technology. It seems that there won’t be any improvement in the battery department. The fast charging speed will also remain unchanged from the predecessor.

As of now, Samsung does have a faster 45W solution for its Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship, however, it appears to be limited to only the S-series of flagships, at least for now.

Other than the specs, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to launch in August of this year. It will be accompanied by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.