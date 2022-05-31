comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to stick to 25W fast charging, full specs revealed
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 To Stick To 25w Fast Charging Full Specs Revealed
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to stick to 25W fast charging, full specs revealed

Mobiles

Ahead of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's debut in August, the specs of the phone have been revealed. The foldable phone will feature the same 25W fast as the predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 featured

Samsung is prepping for the release of this year’s foldable flagship phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The foldable smartphone is expected to launch in August at the Unpacked 2022 event. Ahead of its release, the specifications of the phone have surfaced on the Internet. Just like previous leaks, the new specs leak point out that the phone will come with a similar design and internals as the predecessor. Also Read - Samsung to shut down its LCD business in June, here's why

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications

According to Yogesh Brar, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display. This is the same as the predecessor. Furthermore, it will have a 120Hz refresh rate support. The secondary screen, which will be the outer display will be sized at 6.2 inches. It will be an AMOLED panel with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - From Galaxy F23 5G to Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Best Samsung phones under Rs. 50,000

Under the hood, the foldable phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB/16GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage. The phone will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box with OneUI on top of it. Also Read - Samsung may cut smartphone production by 30 million units due to Russia-Ukraine war: Report

As far as the cameras are concerned, the phone will have upgraded optics over the predecessor. It will feature a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens as opposed to a 12MP main lens on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It will be assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto camera with an improved 3x optical zoom support. On the front, it will have a 16MP under-display camera.

The device will pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging technology. It seems that there won’t be any improvement in the battery department. The fast charging speed will also remain unchanged from the predecessor.

As of now, Samsung does have a faster 45W solution for its Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship, however, it appears to be limited to only the S-series of flagships, at least for now.

Other than the specs, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to launch in August of this year. It will be accompanied by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 31, 2022 12:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Netflix completely shuts down service in Russia amid Ukraine war
News
Netflix completely shuts down service in Russia amid Ukraine war
Mahindra Scorpio N: From price, engine, variants to colours, all you need to know

Photo Gallery

Mahindra Scorpio N: From price, engine, variants to colours, all you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to stick to 25W fast charging

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to stick to 25W fast charging

Mahindra Thar to Hyundai Creta: Top 5 SUVs in India under Rs 15 lakh

Photo Gallery

Mahindra Thar to Hyundai Creta: Top 5 SUVs in India under Rs 15 lakh

Samsung to shut down its LCD business in June

News

Samsung to shut down its LCD business in June

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Netflix completely shuts down service in Russia amid Ukraine war

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to stick to 25W fast charging

Mahindra Thar to Mahindra XUV700: Top 5 SUVs in India under Rs 15 lakh

Mahindra Thar to Hyundai Creta: Top 5 SUVs in India under Rs 15 lakh

Samsung to shut down its LCD business in June

Best Smartphones to buy under Rs 30000

What is Predator spyware and how can you protect yourself

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Xiaomi 11T Pro ,Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and more, Check out the Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs 40,000

News

Xiaomi 11T Pro ,Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and more, Check out the Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs 40,000
iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature an always-on Display, Watch Video to know more

News

iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature an always-on Display, Watch Video to know more
Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000
Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts

News

Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999