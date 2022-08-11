Samsung took wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on Wednesday (August 10) in multiple markets including India. The foldable phone offers several features including a lighter design, improved cameras, and upgraded internals. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Here’s everything Samsung announced today

The device evidently succeeds the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from last year and offers quite a few upgrades which you may not notice easily. Having said that, let’s dive deep and see what’s changed in Fold 4 over Fold 3. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 rumor roundup: Launch, Price, Sale, Specs, and more

Design and Display Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 to launch tomorrow: How to watch live

Starting with the design, you probably won’t see any difference between the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Fold 3 as there are minimal design changes. But if you hold them side by side, you will notice that the Fold 4 is slightly compact and lightweight. Fold 4 weighs 263 grams, whereas, Fold 3 has a weight of 271 grams.

Apart from that, it has the same internal display and external screen. The camera placement on the back is also similar to the Fold 3.

Both the Fold 4 and Fold 3 feature a 7.6-inch primary display and also have the same 6.2-inch cover display. Both have AMOLED panels and the refresh rate is the same as well, you can go up to a max 120Hz.

Samsung claims that the primary display is now brighter and the UDC (Under Display Camera) is now less visible, thanks to the new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Compared to the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on Fold 3, the Fold 4 features more advanced Gorilla Glass VIctus+ protection.

Cameras

One of the most notable differences between the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the camera. Fold 4 sports a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP main lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens.

Fold 3 also has a triple camera setup having a 12MP main lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. The telephoto lens on the Fold 4 supports 3x optical zoon support over 2x optical zoom on Fold 3. All three lenses on the Fold 4 have Optical Image Stabilization.

Interestingly, Fold 4 borrows the Nightography feature from the Galaxy S22, which means you can click better pictures at night with Fold 4.

The UDC camera is the same 4MP lens, however, it is now less visible through the screen. The selfie camera on the cover screen also remains the same – a 10MP sensor.

Performance

Other than the cameras, the chipset is also improved on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Fold 4 is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

On the other hand, the predecessor Fold 3 is powered by the 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The Snapdragon 888 did face some heating issues in the past as per some claims on Reddit. Also, the chip is made by Samsung, unlike 8+ Gen 1, which is made by TSMC. The 8+ Gen 1 so far, is said to be more efficient.

The battery inside both models remains the same — 4,400mAh. Both also feature the same 25W wired fast charging and reverse wireless fast charging. However, the Fold 4 gets 15W wireless charging as compared to 11W wireless support on the Fold 3.

And of course, if you buy Fold 4, you will get Android 12 OS out of the box. Fold 3 was launched with Android 11 OS.