comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: Major differences
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Vs Galaxy Z Fold 3 Whats New
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: What has changed?

Mobiles

Samsung took wraps off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and it is said to offer several changes over the Galaxy Z Fold 3 which you may not notice until you dig deep.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4_5

Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India

Samsung took wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on Wednesday (August 10) in multiple markets including India. The foldable phone offers several features including a lighter design, improved cameras, and upgraded internals. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Here’s everything Samsung announced today

The device evidently succeeds the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from last year and offers quite a few upgrades which you may not notice easily. Having said that, let’s dive deep and see what’s changed in Fold 4 over Fold 3. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 rumor roundup: Launch, Price, Sale, Specs, and more

Design and Display  Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 to launch tomorrow: How to watch live

Starting with the design, you probably won’t see any difference between the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Fold 3 as there are minimal design changes. But if you hold them side by side, you will notice that the Fold 4 is slightly compact and lightweight. Fold 4 weighs 263 grams, whereas, Fold 3 has a weight of 271 grams.

Apart from that, it has the same internal display and external screen. The camera placement on the back is also similar to the Fold 3.

Both the Fold 4 and Fold 3 feature a 7.6-inch primary display and also have the same 6.2-inch cover display. Both have AMOLED panels and the refresh rate is the same as well, you can go up to a max 120Hz.

Samsung claims that the primary display is now brighter and the UDC (Under Display Camera) is now less visible, thanks to the new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Compared to the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on Fold 3, the Fold 4 features more advanced Gorilla Glass VIctus+ protection.

Cameras 

One of the most notable differences between the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the camera. Fold 4 sports a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP main lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens.

Fold 3 also has a triple camera setup having a 12MP main lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. The telephoto lens on the Fold 4 supports 3x optical zoon support over 2x optical zoom on Fold 3. All three lenses on the Fold 4 have Optical Image Stabilization.

Interestingly, Fold 4 borrows the Nightography feature from the Galaxy S22, which means you can click better pictures at night with Fold 4.

The UDC camera is the same 4MP lens, however, it is now less visible through the screen. The selfie camera on the cover screen also remains the same – a 10MP sensor.

Performance 

Other than the cameras, the chipset is also improved on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Fold 4 is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

On the other hand, the predecessor Fold 3 is powered by the 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The Snapdragon 888 did face some heating issues in the past as per some claims on Reddit. Also, the chip is made by Samsung, unlike 8+ Gen 1, which is made by TSMC. The 8+ Gen 1 so far, is said to be more efficient.

The battery inside both models remains the same — 4,400mAh. Both also feature the same 25W wired fast charging and reverse wireless fast charging. However, the Fold 4 gets 15W wireless charging as compared to 11W wireless support on the Fold 3.

And of course, if you buy Fold 4, you will get Android 12 OS out of the box. Fold 3 was launched with Android 11 OS.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 11, 2022 12:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iPhone 14 supply chain unaffected, AirPods models may get USB-C charging port in 2023: Analyst
Mobiles
iPhone 14 supply chain unaffected, AirPods models may get USB-C charging port in 2023: Analyst
iPhone 14 Pro models may be more expensive than iPhone 13 Pro: Analyst

Mobiles

iPhone 14 Pro models may be more expensive than iPhone 13 Pro: Analyst

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For August 11: Grab loot crates, diamonds and more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For August 11: Grab loot crates, diamonds and more

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 to launch tomorrow in China

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 to launch tomorrow in China

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions

Features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: What's changed?

iPhone 14 supply chain unaffected, AirPods models may get USB-C charging port in 2023: Analyst

iPhone 14 Pro models may be more expensive than iPhone 13 Pro: Analyst

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For August 11: Grab loot crates, diamonds and more

Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in India, Watch Video

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions

Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000, Rakshabandhan Special

Fast Charging or Big Battery: What's important and why?

5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy this Friendships Day

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Features

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Flip 4 and Galaxy Fold 4 Launched In India

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Flip 4 and Galaxy Fold 4 Launched In India
Rakshabandhan 2022 Special: Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000

Features

Rakshabandhan 2022 Special: Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999