comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in 1TB storage option
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in 1TB storage option

Mobiles

Samsung will launch a higher 1TB storage option for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This will be an upgrade from the 512GB max storage option on the predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 featured

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 series in August this year at its Unpacked 2022 event. Ahead of its debut, a lot of rumors have surfaced lately. A piece of a new report is about the foldable phone’s storage option. It appears that the Z Fold 4 will follow the footsteps of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and come in a more than sufficient storage space. Also Read - Samsung confirms "Galaxy Watch 5" moniker of its upcoming smartwatch

Samsung to launch 1TB storage option of the Galaxy Z Fold 4

As reported by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in a 1TB of internal storage option. This will be an upgrade over the 512GB of max storage option on the Z Fold 3. It will be similar to Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is currently the only premium new phone from Samsung that comes with a 1TB storage option. Also Read - After Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S21 gets a proper Vo5G/VoNR

It is worth noting that Samsung killed the microSD card from the Galaxy S22 Ultra and instead offered a higher storage option. The Z Fold 3 does not have a microSD card either, but it still has a 512GB of max storage option. So, it does make a lot of sense for Samsung to bring in a higher 1TB storage option to the Z Fold 4. Not to mention that the phone will come with camera upgrades, and having an improved camera could result in better photos, hence, more storage needs. Also Read - Samsung sued for copying this useful smartphone feature

Apart from the 1TB option, we also expect Samsung to launch 256GB and 512GB storage options. Some users who will be trying a foldable phone for the first time are more likely to go for a cheaper priced model, here that will be the 256GB variant. On the other hand, the 512GB variant will remain a sweet spot for many.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications (Rumored)

That aside, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with some upgrades over the predecessor. The device will feature an improved 50MP triple camera setup over the 12MP triple camera setup on the Z Fold 3. It will have a better 3x optical zoom support with its ultra-wide camera.

This time around, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It will be paired with 12GB and 16GB of RAM options. The phone will feature a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a 6.2-inch secondary display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HD+ support. It will pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The device will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box with One UI skin on top of it.

  • Published Date: June 8, 2022 10:06 AM IST

