Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cameras detailed: All you need to know
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a 50MP triple camera setup

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with an improved camera over the predecessor. It will be a 50MP main unit and the telephoto lens will get better zoom support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 featured

Samsung’s next foldable flagship phone to launch will be the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The device was recently spotted in high-resolution renders showcasing its rather familiar design to its predecessor. Now, the popular tipster Ice Universe has shed some light on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s camera details. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) launched with Snapdragon 720G SoC

As noted by the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or also known as the Galaxy Fold 4 will come with an improved set of cameras. However, it won’t be what the rumors mentioned i.e: the 108MP cameras. Rather, the smartphone will feature a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main lens. So still an improvement over the 12MP main lens seen on the predecessor. The other two lenses will be a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom support. This will also be an upgrade over the 2x optical zoom support on the predecessor. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) promo images leaked

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 gets new Pink Gold color in India, gives out iPhone's Rose Gold vibes

The foldable phone’s other specs have been known, thanks to the previous leak. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a similar design as the predecessor. The only noticeable change would be at the back, where the camera island’s outlining will be eliminated to offer a cleaner look. This time around it will have a Galaxy S22 Ultra-like triple camera setup with a plan back surface.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 7.6-inch primary screen on the inside while having a 6.2-inch cover screen on the outside. Both screens will be OLED panels and are expected to have a high refresh rate support. Just like the Z Fold 3, the Z Fold 4 will have an under-display selfie camera. But it is expected to be improved. The specs for the front camera aren’t known, but the predecessor has a 10MP + 4MP under-display camera setup, so it remains to be seen if  Samsung keeps the same setup intact or offers something new for this year’s fold phone.

Samsung will likely employ the TSMC-made Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, an improved version of the currently available 8 Gen 1, in the Z Fold 4. It will pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It will also have wireless and reverse wireless charging support. Unfortunately, this year’s Z Fold 4 will not come with an S Pen stylus. Other specs of the smartphone are expected to be stereo speakers and an IP rating.

  Published Date: May 16, 2022 9:18 AM IST

