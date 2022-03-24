Samsung already has two foldable smartphones lineup: Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. Seems like, the tech giant is gearing up for a third generation that is expected to debut this year, reported Galaxy Club. This device is expected to be kind of like a foldable laptop. Samsung is expected to launch three foldable phones this year, codenamed as B4, Q4, and N4. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India announced: Offers, specs, availability and more

The report suggests that the B4 model is the Galaxy Z Flip 4 as “B” stands for “Bloom”, a known encoding. The Q4 model is likely to be Galaxy Z Fold 4 as Fold 3 was codenamed as Q3. Hence, it is being assumed that the third, N4 model is the new mystery foldable phone by Samsung. This name fits in the “fourth generation foldables” list as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

In terms of design, the rumoured foldable phone is likely to be Samsung’s first slide-out phablet with a roll-up screen. Additionally, there are speculations that it might be the first Fold-with-three-panel. Notably, the report reveals that Samsung is not planning to produce this smartphone in as large quantities as compared to the other two upcoming foldable phones. Since, this is a new concept altogether to what we have already seen in the past, hence, it makes sense to produce it in a limited quantity. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G with quad cameras, Android 12 launched: Price, specs

The research firm Omida, has reported that in 2021, Samsung witnessed a 309 percent year-over-year growth. Moreover, Samsung is one of the largest smartphone makers in the world now. The key field where it has gained much popularity is foldable smartphones. It is reported that the company accounted for more than 88 percent of foldable smartphone shipments.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 became the “world’s leading foldable smartphone model” with 4.6 million shipments. It reported 52 percent of the foldable smartphone market in 2021. It was followed by Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 2.5 million shipments and 27 percent of the market share. Huawei is reported to be the second-largest OEM in this smartphone category, where its star performer is Huawei Mate X2.