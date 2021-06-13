Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 launch on August 27? New report suggests

Samsung is tipped to host its next Unpacked event and second in 2021 on August 27. At the launch event, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch next generation Galaxy fold and Galaxy flip. These upcoming Samsung premium phones will succeed the existing Galaxy Fold as well as Galaxy Flip. Also Read - Samsung now lets you make an appointment to shop at its stores, book demo via WhatsApp

A new report coming from frontpagetech.com reveals August 27, 2021 as the date for the next Unpacked event. Samsung, however, hasn't confirmed that date for its next Unpacked event. This one too, of course, will be an online only event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 August edition – details

The first Unpacked of the year was hosted back in January 2021 where Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 series globally. Under the S21 series, the smartphone manufacturer launched three phones including Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

At the second Unpacked every year, which happens around August every year, Samsung usually launches the Galaxy Note edition. Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen this year. In fact, there will be no Note from Samsung this year. Instead, at the August launch this year, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.

Contrary to the latest report, earlier, popular tipster Jon Prosser said that the Unpacked event will take place in July. Prosser had also claimed that Samsung will release the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch Active4 before the two smartphones. The smartwatches are tipped to start shipping from August 11, which means the launch could happen way before that. Samsung again hasn’t revealed too many details about the smartwatch and the upcoming Fold and Flip yet.

Another popular tipster Max Weinbach from Android Police previously suggested that Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch4, and Galaxy Watch Active4 on August 3.

Well, these are all so confusing. Given there are several reports circulating on the internet that reveal details related to the upcoming Samsung products we suggest you take all these with a pinch of salt. Samsung is yet to confirm the next Unpacked event date.