Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been launched in India but is yet to be available in the country. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be available for pre-booking starting August 24 till September 9. The sale of the foldable phone will begin from September 10. The Galaxy Fold3 5G comes in two variants including 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant at a price of Rs 1,49,999. The top end model of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage has been launched at a price of Rs 1,57,999. The fold comes in two colour options including Phantom Black and Phantom Green.

Samsung is currently working on its next-generation foldable smartphones that are expected to be named Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. As per a report by GSMArena, Galaxy Z Fold4 is expected to feature an improved under-display camera tech for both selfie cameras. Although, much has not been revealed but is it expected that the rear cameras of this foldable phone will be improved. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A33 5G tipped to come with a 5,000mAh battery

Also Read - Samsung One UI 4 based Android 12 update roadmap for India: Galaxy S21 series, Z Fold 3 lined up for December

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is likely to come with a new hinge that will make it lighter than its predecessor. This hinge is also expected to come with improved water and dust resistance. As for the battery, Galaxy Z Fold4 might not come with a bigger battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Also Read - Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

As for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, it will also come with an under-display camera and a punch-hole selfie camera. As per the report, the company is planning to improve its hinge just like that of Galaxy Z Fold4. The foldable smartphone will also come with improved water and dust resistance. It will come with the same capacity battery and external display size just like its predecessor.

It is still unknown if the two foldable smartphones will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset or an Exynos processor. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 are likely to launch in the second half of 2022.

Notably, these are just rumours and nothing has been confirmed as of now. There is a possibility that the final smartphones might come with different specifications and features.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in India

As per the pricing, the Galaxy Fold3 5G 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant comes at a price of Rs 1,49,999. The top end model of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage has been launched at a price of Rs 1,57,999.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in India, variants

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has also been launched in two variants including 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. As per the pricing, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 8GB RAM +128GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 84,999 while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the flip has been launched at a price of Rs 88,999.