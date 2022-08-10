comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 launched in India: Check features, other details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 launched in India: Check features, other details

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with a compact clamshell design. This design is only rivaled by the likes of the Motorola Razr line-up

Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India

Samsung has launched the latest generation of the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy ZFold 4. The Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 get some incremental upgrades in the camera and design. The performance of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 has also been upgraded with the help of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. This is the fourth generation of the Galaxy Z series of foldable devices. Samsung has renewed its efforts to bring the Galaxy Z series to the forefront. Also Read - 7 things to consider before getting started with your new PC

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Z Fold4 have been introduced with a slimmer and smaller hinge. The cameras have been upgraded to increase image quality which has been one of the downsides of the Z-series premium devices. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has been launched in four colours: Bora Purple, Graphite, Blue and Pink Gold. Also Read - Global desktop shipments to fall 8.2% in 2022 due to economic slowdown

Galaxy Z Flip4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with a compact clamshell design. This design is only rivalled by the likes of Motorola Razr line-up. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with the ability to shoot hands-free video and capture full group selfies. Samsung also introduced FlexCam in order to make use of this flexibility. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in 1TB storage option

Galaxy Z Flip4 can capture, watch and connect longer between charges with the expanded 3,700mAh battery. With Super Fast Charging, now supported on Z Flip4, charge up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes, keeping users connected when they’re running low.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

The Galaxy Z Fold4 also gets Flex mode. It is the first device to ship with Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences, including foldables.

For multitasking, the new Taskbar provides a layout similar to your PC, offering access to recent apps. Multitasking is also boosted with the help of new swipe gestures. Instantly switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half for more ways to multitask.

The phone gets a 7.6-inch Main Screen with a brighter screen, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate[20], and a less visible Under Display Camera (UDC) featuring a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement.

  • Published Date: August 10, 2022 6:57 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 10, 2022 7:12 PM IST

