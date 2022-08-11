comscore Want to buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4? Here’s what you need to do
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Galaxy Z Flip4 To Be Available For Pre Booking In India Starting August 16
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 to be available for pre-booking in India starting August 16

Mobiles

Samsung has said that interested buyers in India will be able to pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Z Fold4 in India starting 12PM on August 16.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4_1

Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India

Samsung, earlier this week, launched its next-generation of foldable-display smartphones, which includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 at a global launch event. Now, just a day after its global launch Samsung has announced that dates when interested buyers in India will be able to reserve the two phone for purchase in India. The company today announced the interested buyers in India will be able to pre-book the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphones in India starting 12PM on August 16 via Samsung.com. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 first impressions: A tad better than before

The company said that the interested buyers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 at the time will be eligible to get benefits worth Rs 40,000. Samsung also said that the buyers will get an exclusive gift worth Rs 5,199 on pre-booking the two device. Also Read - Samsung launches Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Additionally, the company said that at the time of pre-booking, interested buyers will also be able to pre-book the special Bespoke Edition for Galaxy Z Flip4 and the 1TB storage variant of the Galaxy Z Fold4 on Samsung Live. On pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition, customers will get a slim clear cover worth Rs 2,000 over and above the mentioned offers. These offers will be available from 12PM on August 16, 2022, to 12AM on August 17, 2022. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Here’s everything Samsung announced today

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 specification

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 comes with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED interior display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, 1300 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It has a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED external display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that is coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space and it runs Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1. Coming to the cameras, the phone has a 50MP+12MP+10MP rear camera setup, a 10MP camera on the outside and a 4MP under-display camera on the inside. It is backed by a 4,400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 specification

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 900 nits. On the outside it has a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1.1. On the camera front, it has a 12MP+12MP rear camera setup and a 10MP front facing camera. It is backed by a bigger 3,700mAh battery.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 11, 2022 6:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

No, govt is not banning Chinese phones under Rs 12,000
Mobiles
No, govt is not banning Chinese phones under Rs 12,000
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 launches with 120Hz Eco2 OLED panel and SD 8+ Gen 1

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 launches with 120Hz Eco2 OLED panel and SD 8+ Gen 1

Spider-Man Remastered is coming tomorrow: Check launch times

Gaming

Spider-Man Remastered is coming tomorrow: Check launch times

Vivo V25 Pro to arrive in India on August 17: Check expected price, specs

Mobiles

Vivo V25 Pro to arrive in India on August 17: Check expected price, specs

Moto G62 5G debuts in India

Mobiles

Moto G62 5G debuts in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Want to buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4? Here s what you need to do

Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV to launch tomorrow in India: Expected price, features and more

No, govt is not banning Chinese phones under Rs 12,000

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 launches with 120Hz Eco2 OLED panel and SD 8+ Gen 1

Spider-Man Remastered is coming tomorrow: Check launch times

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions

Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000, Rakshabandhan Special

Fast Charging or Big Battery: What's important and why?

5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy this Friendships Day

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Features

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Flip 4 and Galaxy Fold 4 Launched In India

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Flip 4 and Galaxy Fold 4 Launched In India
Rakshabandhan 2022 Special: Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000

Features

Rakshabandhan 2022 Special: Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999