Want to buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4? Here s what you need to do

Samsung, earlier this week, launched its next-generation of foldable-display smartphones, which includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 at a global launch event. Now, just a day after its global launch Samsung has announced that dates when interested buyers in India will be able to reserve the two phone for purchase in India. The company today announced the interested buyers in India will be able to pre-book the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphones in India starting 12PM on August 16 via Samsung.com. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 first impressions: A tad better than before

The company said that the interested buyers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 at the time will be eligible to get benefits worth Rs 40,000. Samsung also said that the buyers will get an exclusive gift worth Rs 5,199 on pre-booking the two device. Also Read - Samsung launches Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Additionally, the company said that at the time of pre-booking, interested buyers will also be able to pre-book the special Bespoke Edition for Galaxy Z Flip4 and the 1TB storage variant of the Galaxy Z Fold4 on Samsung Live. On pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition, customers will get a slim clear cover worth Rs 2,000 over and above the mentioned offers. These offers will be available from 12PM on August 16, 2022, to 12AM on August 17, 2022. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Here’s everything Samsung announced today

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 specification

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 comes with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED interior display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, 1300 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It has a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED external display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that is coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space and it runs Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1. Coming to the cameras, the phone has a 50MP+12MP+10MP rear camera setup, a 10MP camera on the outside and a 4MP under-display camera on the inside. It is backed by a 4,400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 specification

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 900 nits. On the outside it has a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1.1. On the camera front, it has a 12MP+12MP rear camera setup and a 10MP front facing camera. It is backed by a bigger 3,700mAh battery.