Not Exynos, Samsung India opts Snapdragon processor for Galaxy S22 series

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were unveiled globally earlier this week. All three smartphones are tipped to hit the Indian market in the days to come. Ahead of the official unveil, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer has confirmed details of the Galaxy S22 Indian models. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

Until last year, the company launched Galaxy S series smartphones with Exynos chipset in India. However, things are changing this year, and most possibly Samsung is finally taking the Indian market series for its flagship devices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: The battle of the premiums

After various anticipations, Samsung India has confirmed Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Galaxy S22 series for the country. In a recent tweet, the smartphone manufacturer revealed that all three models of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series – S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra – will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Also Read - You can now pre-reserve Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India

The company has also confirmed that markets including South Korea, North America, Australia, India, the UAE, and South Africa will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series including the S22 Ultra. Europe and United Kingdom markets are the only ones to get the Exynos 2200 variant.

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed why they have suddenly decided to bring the Snapdragon model to India, but it is likely based on customer demand. Consumers in India have been wanting to get hands-on with the Snapdragon model of the Galaxy S series since the beginning, and Samsung is finally fulfilling that request.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is up for pre-reservation in India but we still do not have the launch date. The company usually announces its Galaxy S series in India around a week after the global launch. On that note, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch to happen sometime around next week.