Samsung is moving its mobile web browser address bar to bottom just like Apple

The new layout was added with an update to the Samsung Internet beta app, which is now available for the company's Android smartphones, reports 9To5Mac.

  • Published: November 3, 2021 5:43 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition display

Tech giant Samsung rolls out a new feature for its internet browser. The company is moving the address bar of its mobile web browser to the bottom just like Apple. Also Read - Samsung smartphone shipment increases in Q3 2021 in North America

The new layout was added with an update to the Samsung Internet beta app, which is now available for the company’s Android smartphones, reports 9To5Mac. Also Read - How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one Android phone in simple steps

By going to the Layout and Menu settings in the browser preferences, there is now an “Address bar position” option. There, users can choose between the classic web browser layout and the new one with the unified address bar at the bottom of the screen. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to soon launch in Brazil; appears on official website

With the “Bottom” option enabled, the Samsung Internet app looks quite similar to Safari in iOS 15. The address bar is displayed on top of the navigation controls and buttons for managing tabs, sharing, and other app settings.

It is worth noting that Apple was not the first company to try out a similar layout for a mobile web browser, as other companies such as Google have tried this years ago, the report said.

However, Samsung seems to have decided to change the layout of its web browser soon after Apple did so, it added.

After several complaints, Apple let users revert Safari to the old design in iOS 15, although the new layout still comes enabled by default.

The company has also released updates to the iPadOS and macOS versions of Safari that reverts the controversial design changes.

(Inputs from IANS)

