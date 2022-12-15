comscore Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e might launch in India soon for under Rs 10,000
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Launch Galaxy A04 A04e Smartphone India Price Rs 10000
News

Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e expected to debut in India at less than Rs 10K

Mobiles

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e in India for under Rs 10,000.

Highlights

  • Both the upcoming Galaxy smartphones are rumoured to run on Android 12 OS with One UI Core 4.1 on top.
  • The two smartphones are likely to come with a 5MP front-facing camera and a dual rear camera setup.
  • Galaxy A04e is powered by octa-core chipset, which might be Exynos 850 SoC.
Galaxy A03s

Samsung is expected to launch two affordable smartphones in India in the “next few weeks”. The handsets are likely to be Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e and are expected to be priced under Rs 10,000. Notably, these smartphones have already debuted globally. The Indian variants are likely to come with the same specifications as the global variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M04 Amazon teaser reveals storage, design and more

A report by IANS suggests that the two smartphones will be launched in India this week. It adds that the smartphones will offer up to 8GB RAM. Notably, the company has not confirmed any of these details yet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A14 5G may soon launch in India as support page goes live

Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e are likely to come with a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. It comes with a 60 Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. Also Read - Leaked Android certificate leave millions of Samsung, LG phones vulnerable to malware

For photography, the two smartphones are likely to come with a 5MP front-facing camera and will feature a dual rear camera setup. The Galaxy A04 is expected to come with a 50MP primary sensor and the Galaxy A04e is likely to come with a 13MP primary sensor. Both come with a 2MP depth sensor.

Both the upcoming Galaxy smartphones are rumoured to run on Android 12 OS with One UI Core 4.1 on top. Galaxy A04e is powered by octa-core chipset, which might be Exynos 850 SoC and the other Galaxy A04e is likely to be powered by an unnamed octa-core chipset.

The two upcoming Samsung phones are expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. Additionally, they are likely to come with dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For the unversed, Samsung is also expected to launch its next-gen Galaxy S23 series globally in February 2023. Chances are the smartphone series will launch in India around the same time or maybe around March this year.

  • Published Date: December 15, 2022 2:00 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition launch confirmed: All you need to know
Mobiles
OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition launch confirmed: All you need to know
iQOO 11 series launch date in India: Features, specs, price and other details

News

iQOO 11 series launch date in India: Features, specs, price and other details

Google releases its list of favourite Chrome extensions for 2022

News

Google releases its list of favourite Chrome extensions for 2022

Twitter to shut down its newsletter platform Revue in 2023

News

Twitter to shut down its newsletter platform Revue in 2023

Tecno Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro will get at least Android 14: Check details

News

Tecno Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro will get at least Android 14: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mahindra Thar 5-door to debut in India on January 26, 2023: Report

iQOO 11 series launch date in India: Features, specs, price and other details

Google releases its list of favourite Chrome extensions for 2022

Twitter to shut down its newsletter platform Revue in 2023

Tecno Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro will get at least Android 14: Check details

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?