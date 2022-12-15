Samsung is expected to launch two affordable smartphones in India in the “next few weeks”. The handsets are likely to be Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e and are expected to be priced under Rs 10,000. Notably, these smartphones have already debuted globally. The Indian variants are likely to come with the same specifications as the global variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M04 Amazon teaser reveals storage, design and more

A report by IANS suggests that the two smartphones will be launched in India this week. It adds that the smartphones will offer up to 8GB RAM. Notably, the company has not confirmed any of these details yet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A14 5G may soon launch in India as support page goes live

Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e are likely to come with a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. It comes with a 60 Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. Also Read - Leaked Android certificate leave millions of Samsung, LG phones vulnerable to malware

For photography, the two smartphones are likely to come with a 5MP front-facing camera and will feature a dual rear camera setup. The Galaxy A04 is expected to come with a 50MP primary sensor and the Galaxy A04e is likely to come with a 13MP primary sensor. Both come with a 2MP depth sensor.

Both the upcoming Galaxy smartphones are rumoured to run on Android 12 OS with One UI Core 4.1 on top. Galaxy A04e is powered by octa-core chipset, which might be Exynos 850 SoC and the other Galaxy A04e is likely to be powered by an unnamed octa-core chipset.

The two upcoming Samsung phones are expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. Additionally, they are likely to come with dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For the unversed, Samsung is also expected to launch its next-gen Galaxy S23 series globally in February 2023. Chances are the smartphone series will launch in India around the same time or maybe around March this year.