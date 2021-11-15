comscore Samsung launched Galaxy A32 8GB with 'RAM Plus' tool
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung launched Galaxy A32 8GB with 'RAM Plus' tool
News

Samsung launched Galaxy A32 8GB with 'RAM Plus' tool

Mobiles

Galaxy A32 (8GB+128GB) is priced at Rs 23,499 and is available across retail stores, Samsung.com, and leading online portals, the company said in a statement.

  • Published: November 15, 2021 5:58 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A32

Samsung announced the 8GB storage variant of the Galaxy A32 to be launched with the ‘RAM Plus’ feature for multi-tasking. Also Read - This new Flipkart programme will allow you to test premium Samsung smartphones for free

Galaxy A32 (8GB+128GB) is priced at Rs 23,499 and is available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals, the company said in a statement. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event Part 2 to begin at 7.30 pm IST today: What to expect, how to watch

With ‘RAM Plus’, people can use the internal storage of your smartphone as virtual memory for better performance. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale begins today: Best deals on smartphones, smart TVs, home appliances

According to the company, the intelligent memory expansion provides 4GB additional virtual RAM, expanding Galaxy A32’s 8GB memory to 12GB.

“This allows you to open more apps at a go and reduce the launch time of apps, enhancing the multi-tasking experience,” the company said.

Galaxy A32 comes with 64MP quad rear camera that enables the user to capture crisp photos along with 20MP front camera for selfies.

Galaxy A32 has 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U screen with 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, browsing and gaming.

Galaxy A32 offers advanced Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor, a 5000mAh battery and comes with 15W adaptive fast charging.

Galaxy A32 8GB is available in three colours — awesome black, awesome blue and awesome violet.

(Inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 15, 2021 5:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung launched Galaxy A32 8GB with 'RAM Plus' tool
Mobiles
Samsung launched Galaxy A32 8GB with 'RAM Plus' tool
Infinix Note 11i launched globally with MediaTek Dimensity G85 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Mobiles

Infinix Note 11i launched globally with MediaTek Dimensity G85 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India: Will take on Ola Electric

Electric Vehicle

Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India: Will take on Ola Electric

List of all JioFiber broadband plans with validity, price, OTT subscriptions, more

Telecom

List of all JioFiber broadband plans with validity, price, OTT subscriptions, more

Battlegrounds Mobile India removed 25 lakh accounts in one month

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India removed 25 lakh accounts in one month

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple's First Car Render May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck

Samsung launched Galaxy A32 8GB with 'RAM Plus' tool

Infinix Note 11i launched globally with MediaTek Dimensity G85 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India: Will take on Ola Electric

List of all JioFiber broadband plans with validity, price, OTT subscriptions, more

Beware! a user lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a QR code, here are the tips to save yourself

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung launched Galaxy A32 8GB with 'RAM Plus' tool

Mobiles

Samsung launched Galaxy A32 8GB with 'RAM Plus' tool
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, images leak ahead of 2022 launch

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, images leak ahead of 2022 launch
This new Flipkart programme will allow you to test premium Samsung smartphones for free

Deals

This new Flipkart programme will allow you to test premium Samsung smartphones for free
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22 series might launch in early 2022: Check details

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22 series might launch in early 2022: Check details
Black Friday Sale 2021: Top early deals on Google Pixel 6, iPhone 13, Galaxy Z Flip3, and more

Deals

Black Friday Sale 2021: Top early deals on Google Pixel 6, iPhone 13, Galaxy Z Flip3, and more

हिंदी समाचार

भारत ने बनाया Free Fire को दुनिया का सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड किया जाने वाला मोबाइल गेम

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेंगे 12GB RAM, 50MP कैमरे समेत धांसू फीचर्स

ओप्पो फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च डेट लीक, सैमसंग के फोल्डेबल फोन से होगी कड़ी टक्कर

फ्री फायर में पसंद है क्लोज-रेंज फाइट? ये हैं आपके लिए बेस्ट MP40 गन स्किन्स

फ्री फायर के पांच सबसे धांसू गन्स की लिस्ट, चुन-चुन कर करते हैं दुश्मनों का सफाया

Latest Videos

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design
TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000

News

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000
WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update

News

WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update

News

Apple's First Car Render May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck
News
Apple's First Car Render May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck
Samsung launched Galaxy A32 8GB with 'RAM Plus' tool

Mobiles

Samsung launched Galaxy A32 8GB with 'RAM Plus' tool
Infinix Note 11i launched globally with MediaTek Dimensity G85 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Mobiles

Infinix Note 11i launched globally with MediaTek Dimensity G85 SoC, 5000mAh battery
Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India: Will take on Ola Electric

Electric Vehicle

Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India: Will take on Ola Electric
List of all JioFiber broadband plans with validity, price, OTT subscriptions, more

Telecom

List of all JioFiber broadband plans with validity, price, OTT subscriptions, more

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers