News

Samsung leads the tablet market with 40% market share, leaving Apple behind

Mobiles

Samsung is leading the tablet market in Q1 2022 in India. The South Korean giant has managed to capture a 40% market share and has left Apple behind.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung has been fairly consistent in the Indian tablet market for several years. While other Android tablet makers backed out, Samsung was the only leading Android tablet maker to survive in the mid as well as premium tablet segment. As per a new report, Samsung is currently the leader in the Indian tablet market. Samsung is not only dominating the Android tablet segment, but it’s leading the whole of the tablet market, leaving Apple behind. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to stick to 25W fast charging, full specs revealed

Samsung tablets Compete head-to-head with Apple iPads

As per International Data Corporation (IDC), Samsung is leading the tablet segment in India in Q1 2022. The South Korean giant has managed to capture 40% of the market share. It has registered a growth of 10% over the previous quarter i.e., Q4 2021. Also Read - Samsung to shut down its LCD business in June, here's why

Samsung was not only able to sell affordable tablets like the Galaxy Tab A8 series, but it also managed to ship premium tablets like the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. This is interesting as it was perceived that the premium market is only dominated by Apple’s iPad models, but it appears that it’s not the case. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 devices appear to sell well too. Also Read - From Galaxy F23 5G to Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Best Samsung phones under Rs. 50,000

“The popularity of the recently-launched Galaxy Tab S8 series and Galaxy Tab A8 series enabled us to further strengthen our leadership in the tablet market. The success of the Galaxy Tab S8 series, especially the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, is a testimony to the fact that consumers value meaningful innovations that add value and solve everyday tasks effectively. Our wide channel presence, availability of devices across price segments and attractive programs for consumers helped us consolidate our leadership,” said Sandeep Poswal of Samsung India.

Reportedly, due to the lockdowns, schools conducted virtual classes and office meetings were done over electronic devices. Owing to it, many people in India shifted from a small phone screens to a tablet for attending virtual classes and meetings. It seems that this usage of tablets will continue to grow. Also, since more players like Xiaomi and Realme are hopping on the bandwagon, consumers are expected to see the Indian tablet market getting mature in the coming months.

  Published Date: May 31, 2022 3:04 PM IST

