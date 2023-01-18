Samsung has scheduled the Unpacked 2023 event for February 1. At the event, we are expected to see the Galaxy S23 series comprising the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, as usual, will be the brand’s major focus and the most premium device out of the three. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 4G India launch soon, new leak reveals key specifications

However, as per a press statement, Samsung will launch two premium devices at the Unpacked event.

Samsung’s Unpacked 2023 might have more Ultra devices

Samsung's Head of MX (mobile business), TM Roh in a press release shared his excitement for the upcoming Unpacked while also shedding light on what the Ultra tag means for the company's products.

“For Samsung, Ultras means big. Ultra means bold. Ultra means the best of the best in performance.”

Toward the end of the press release, the company confirmed that will launch two new premium devices.

“On February 1 at Unpacked, we will introduce two new devices that set the new premium standard for innovation.”

Although Samsung hasn’t revealed what these devices are, it’s pretty clear that Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the main premium device debuting at the event. The other premium device could be the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra’s successor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

These are just our speculations for now, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Apart from this, Samsung’s other products will include the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and some accessories.

So far, we know that the Galaxy S23 series will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset or Exynos 2300, although this time Samsung is leveraging more towards the Snapdragon chip.

The vanilla S23 is said to come with a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The S23 Plus is tipped to have a larger 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the S23 Ultra will boast a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2200 nits of peak brightness. All models will get battery upgrades, while the S22 Ultra will get a better main camera, a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP2 sensor.