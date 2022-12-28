Samsung may announce OneUI 5.1 at Galaxy S23 launch event

Samsung is expected to launch its next flagship phone series, Galaxy S23, on February 1, 2023. Like previous times, there could be three phones once again: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung may also have some accessories to show off at the event, but a new rumour suggests there could be even more. Samsung may be planning to introduce a bumped-up version of its phone software called OneUI 5.1.

Rumours are rife that the launch event of the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones may also see the debut of OneUI 5.1, which will be based on Android 13. Samsung is reportedly internally testing the new software, which will be available on the upcoming flagships. However, the instances of the test firmware were spotted on Samsung servers related to the Galaxy S22 series, so maybe the company will expand support to Galaxy S22 series phones after the Galaxy S23 devices.

Since this will be a minor update to the OneUI 5, you should not expect big changes. Considering the new software will be based on Android 13, most features will be similar to OneUI 5. But yet there will be some dissimilarities. For instance, the OneUI 5.1 could bring the new media player widget design in the notification, predictive back gesture, partial screen mirroring, and enhanced taskbar. Samsung also recently said that it has planned to push some exclusive lock-screen customisations, so maybe the OneUI 5.1 will bring those for eligible phones.

Samsung Galaxy S23

While OneUI 5.1 will likely make its debut at the launch event in February, the spotlight will be on Samsung’s flagship phone series, Galaxy S23. Samsung has already confirmed it will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor — Qualcomm’s latest and greatest processor — in its Galaxy S23 flagship phones. Other specifications, although not confirmed, are available, thanks to mulitple leaks and rumours. Samsung may use high refresh-rate displays and possibly 200-megapixel cameras on the Galaxy S23 phones. The phones may also get revamped telephoto camera capabilities. The design of the phones will also change slightly, but rumours suggest the fast-charging capabilities of the Galaxy S23 might not get an upgrade.